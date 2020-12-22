TYLERTOWN — Walthall County has a time-sensitive grant to purchase a ballot-printing system, but election overseers are waiting on quotes from a longtime vendor before pulling the trigger.
Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford told supervisors Wednesday that a ballot system from VotingWorks tried out in this year’s elections saved the county about $1,900 from the usual cost with Lawrence Printing of Greenwood.
The computer and printer are $4,950, plus a warranty of $1,237.50 and an annual service agreement for $1,500, which the federal grant will cover. The county will cover the service agreement after the first year.
Even with slightly higher costs involved due to the warranty and maintenance agreement, Alford said the county should still save about $500 on each election.
Election Systems and Software — a national company with offices in Jackson that calibrates the county’s voting machines each year before elections — complained that it did not have a chance to offer a quote for similar equipment.
“They were mad that we jumped on this new system,” Alford said.
ES&S provided a quote of $2,670 for a laptop computer and a printer, but Alford said the equipment in the quote was old.
The company is supposed to submit a quote based on new equipment before Dec. 30, when paperwork must be submitted to Jackson to secure reimbursement under the grant.
Supervisors said they will hold a special meeting to consider the two quotes if ES&S submits a quote in time.
From chancery court, supervisors received an order from Judge Wayne Smith to install 20 wall-mounted lockboxes outside the courtroom to hold attorneys’ cell phones during court proceedings.
Deputy Chancery Clerk Janine Forbes said the lockboxes chosen by Smith cost $30.29 apiece.
“Wouldn’t it be easier to just outlaw cell phones from the courtroom?” board attorney Conrad Mord asked.
“I’m just presenting the request,” Forbes said. “Judge Smith said he would come if you wanted him to.”
Forbes said she thought the order arose from an incident in Amite County when an attorney recorded a hearing without Smith’s knowledge.
Mord recommended the board approve purchasing the lockboxes pending a conversation between Mord and Smith.
“I’ll see if I can talk him out of it,” Mord said.
For justice court, supervisors approved payments for various communication upgrades previously approved for installation, as well as other items that cropped up since the other items were approved.
Wizard Electronics of Summit was paid about $1,200 for videoconferencing equipment, and a $2,200 bill for tablet computers for facilitating remote attendance at court was paid.
The board also approved buying a laptop computer on sale for $499.99, with a business applications suite of programs added for $249.99 to run the Zoom videoconferencing application.
Justice Court Judge Ryan Bruhl said the courtroom also needs speakers installed at a cost of $975, which may be reimbursed by the state’s Administrative Office of Courts.
Supervisors approved the speakers pending notification of whether AOC will approve the reimbursement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.