Pike County supervisors met with department heads Monday in hopes of trimming down a proposed 2-mill tax increase, but by meeting’s end concluded that it’s about impossible.
“I would just like to ask each department, if you see where you can cut anything, do it,” said board president Sam Hall at the start of the budget work session.
But after hearing from the department heads, Hall said, “I don’t see a lot of places we can really cut in the departments.”
The county administrator’s recommended budget calls for a 2-mill increase, which would mean another $20 on a $100,000 house, plus higher car tags.
Half of that will go for a projected health insurance increase, which is non-negotiable. Also expected is a decline in revenue.
“It’s nothing we created as a new board — the health insurance cost, the cost of living,” said Supervisor Lee Fortenberry, one of four supervisors who took office in January.
“The health insurance is completely out of our hands,” added Supervisor Robert Accardo. “The declining revenue, that’s due to COVID.”
Accardo said options are to cut the budget drastically, with a corresponding decline in services, or go ahead with a tax increase. One tax mill brings in $289,000.
“I challenge anybody to find a whole lot of fat in that budget. It’s just not there,” Accardo said.
Sheriff James Brumfield said he trimmed his original budget request considerably but still needs more money.
Brumfield had asked for an increase of just over $1 million to pay for several additional employees and six vehicles.
“I’m just saying what my department thinks we need to do to serve the people of Pike County,” Brumfield said.
He chopped that to a requested increase of $269,000 to pay for a narcotics officer, another courthouse bailiff, two vehicles, tag readers, and body cameras for 30 deputies.
Tag readers enable officers to scan the tag of a passing vehicle and get its history.
Body cameras would cost $43,000 up front plus $18,000 to $20,000 a year upkeep.
Brumfield said his office has fielded 12,000 to 13,000 calls and worked 192 felony cases since he took office in January. He currently has four deputies per shift with four shifts. Ideally the county needs six deputies per shift, he said.
A courthouse bailiff would cost $45,000, plus a vehicle, which would bring the amount to $100,000. The courthouse currently has three bailiffs, who now are performing such tasks as manning entrances and checking people’s temperatures in addition to providing security.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield suggested taking unused money for part-time sheriff’s employees to pay for a courthouse bailiff.
Accardo said Brumfield’s requests were reasonable but apparently unaffordable.
“If we could give you everything you asked for, I think we’d have one of the top-notch departments in the state. I wish we could have given you everything you request,” Accardo said.
Other department heads made more modest requests.
Justice Court Clerk Andranette Jordan said the justice courtroom is in bad need of an upgrade — a request she made last year without success.
She also said justice court needs more security. Even though it’s adjacent to the sheriff’s department, it needs more presence from officers, she said.
Supervisors said the building and grounds department could probably handle the courtroom work.
Tax Assessor Laurie Allen said she needs an additional $800 for office supplies and $8,000 for computers.
Tax Collector Gwen Nunnery said her department needs an additional $6,000 to pay for state-mandated raises for employees who pass certification.
Chancery Clerk Becky Buie said she could trim her equipment budget on condition she’ll get the money back next year when she needs it.
Accardo suggested dropping an $8,400 annual allocation to the National Guard. No one could remember when that began or what it’s for, and supervisors noted the board has given the Guard land in Gateway Industrial Park for a new armory.
Hall suggested checking to see if it’s feasible to drop a $10,000 annual allocation to the Southwest Mississippi Community College workforce training center.
“It’s a tough year, and we still don’t know what the effects of COVID will be,” Hall said.
“We’re definitely not spending lavishly,” said Supervisor Jake Gazzo. “It’s pretty bare bones.”
Supervisors will meet 8 a.m. Friday to give further instructions to Dangerfield. They will adopt a proposed budget and tax levy on Aug. 20, then schedule a public hearing.
