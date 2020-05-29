Azalea Court royalty

Claire Elizabeth Gholson and Luke Boarman were recently crowned king and queen of the McComb Garden Club’s Azalea Court. The court is usually presented at the end of March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the home of Dr. Steve Bishop on the campus of Southwest Mississippi Community College. Gholson is the daughter of Carter and Jennifer Gholson and recently graduated from North Pike High School. Boarman is the son of Chad and April Boarman and recently graduated from Parklane Academy.
