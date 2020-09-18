A group of people that burglarized Wendy’s on Delaware Avenue earlier this month wasn’t looking for hamburgers.
Surveillance video showed the suspects breaking into the restaurant through the drive-thru window around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. They took an unknown amount of money from the safe, McComb police Detective Victoria Carter said.
Burglaries and a vehicle theft were the most prevalent crimes in McComb recently, Carter’s said.
On Sept. 10, someone took a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu from the 100 block of North Myrtle Street, and a 2015 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 100 block of North Cherry Street. Both vehicles have been recovered, Carter said. A FedEx scanner was missing from the Camry, but it has also been recovered.
Someone also burglarized a 2018 Nissan Maxima on Sept. 10 on the 100 block of North Cherry Street and took a backpack.
On Sept. 7, a juvenile took a 2000 Ford Ranger on the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue. While the Ranger has been recovered, police haven’t yet found the juvenile, Carter said.
A home break-in occurred on the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue on Monday. The homeowner said $210 and a gaming console were missing and the break-in likely occurred through the rear bathroom window.
Also Monday, a 2018 Audi was broken into on the 300 block of Fifth Street. The victim said some keys were taken from the car.
Packs of chicken, wieners, meat, frozen food and waffle irons were taken from a storage shed in the 900 block of 24th Street around 7 a.m. Sunday
On Saturday, a Nike backpack and an iPhone were stolen from a 2009 Dodge on the 300 block of Missouri Avenue around 10:50 a.m.
