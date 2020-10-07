An article Tuesday incorrectly said law enforcement officers might be summoned if voters disobey a mask mandate on Election Day.
Actually, Pike County Election Commission Chairperson Trudy Berger was referring to someone trying to observe voters inside the voting precinct without being a credentialed poll watcher.
At Monday’s meeting, Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked Berger about remarks President Donald Trump made during a recent presidential debate.
Trump called on his supporters “to go into the polls and watch very carefully,” suggesting they serve as poll watchers.
Berger said state law allows credentialed poll watchers for candidates and political parties, and they must follow guidelines. Questioned farther by Bowsky, she noted that law enforcement officers could be summoned if they violate the law.
“If anyone doesn’t stay within the guidelines, then the pollworkers can always summon law enforcement to deal with the situation,” Berger said.
The remarks were part of a lengthy discussion on whether supervisors will require masks to be used at voting precincts.
Even if they do pass a mandate — they didn’t decide on Monday — no one will be denied the right to vote, Berger said.
On Tuesday, other election commissioners said sommoning law enforcement to a polling precinct is not an option unless something extreme happens.
“Law enforcement will not be called,” said District 5 Commissioner Stacee Ott. “Everybody votes.”
She did ask voters to show respect for pollworkers and others by wearing a mask in the voting precinct whether a mandate is passed or not.
Polling stations will have masks available, as well as pens that each voter may keep after signing in. And there will be regular cleaning, said District 2 Commissioner Jennifer Gatlin-Barnes.
“Just please wear your mask,” Ott said, adding, “We’ve never called law enforcement.”
