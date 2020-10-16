Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield approved several promotions and raises within the sheriff’s department, county supervisors learned Thursday.
Brumfield said the funds are in his budget and the actions were designed “to keep the people that we need to keep in the sheriff’s office with their experience and ability.”
Promotions included Tony Rouse from detective to detective sergeant, Hunter Jackson from sergeant to lieutenant and William McCullough from corrections officer to sergeant.
Other changes included six raises, one demotion and one transfer from control room to corrections officer.
My Brother’s Keeper
In another matter, supervisors heard a request from Lynn Martin and Will Weathersby for $21,500 to fund the establishment of a Pike County chapter of My Brother’s Keeper, a youth empowerment program for ages 12 to 26.
“It’s a national program,” said Martin, a member of the McComb school board. “We would have a charter in our own county. The first year would be training facilitators.”
After that, leaders would help youths organize activities with their peers.
“We have some jewels, some students who are already leaders,” Martin said.
Weathersby said the financial request was just for the first year.
“After we get started, all the revenue will come through sponsorships,” he said.
Supervisors said they will take the matter under consideration.
Martin earlier made the same request to the school board, which referred her to the McComb City Board, which tabled the matter until December.
Extension programs reviewed
In other business, supervisors:
• Heard an update of programs from Mississippi State University Extension Service county coordinator Don Smith and Alcorn State Extension area agricultural educator Margeria Smith. They outlined a long list of programs ranging from drone usage to gardening to growing shiitake mushrooms.
• Approved the annual payment of $20,000 to the McComb-Pike County Airport.
• Renewed an agreement with Marshall Stallings for janitorial services at the Department of Human Services building for $1,750 per month.
• Agreed to buy a $300 half-page black-and-white ad in Mississippi Supervisor Magazine.
• Noted approval of a $70,392 juvenile drug court grant.
• Approved contracts with David Lee Brewer to serve as prosecutor and Ben Gilbert as public defender in juvenile drug court for $250 per month each, and Dr, Dave Hartson as counselor for $12,000 from Oct. 1 to May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.