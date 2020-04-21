Missy Bates of Summit almost lost her life to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19.
Granted, she wasn’t born until decades later, but it nearly got her anyway.
Bates’ grandmother contracted the flu when she was pregnant and gave birth to a severely premature girl. The odds against both surviving were high, but they made it.
Had they not, there would be no Missy Bates. Nor her children and grandchildren.
The Spanish flu was one of countless epidemics and pandemics (global epidemics) to plague the human race throughout history. It’s especially notable now because it struck just over a century ago and bore some resemblances to the current coronavirus pandemic.
The Spanish flu infected 500 million people worldwide and killed 50 million, including 675,000 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“My mother was born Jan. 25, 1919, in Meridian, and her mother had Spanish flu at the time,” Bates said, referring to “Big Carlotta” Ethridge and “Little Carlotta.”
“When Mother was born, she weighed 3 pounds.”
The doctor was over-stretched with flu patients at the time and held out little hope for the infant.
“She did not have time to take care of Mother,” Bates said of the female doctor. “She was just inundated with sick people. It was an epidemic in Meridian at the time.”
But Bates’ grandfather, Frank Ethridge, had majored in pre-med at Ole Miss before becoming an attorney and judge.
“He had to take on the job of taking care of my mother,” Bates said. “He put her in a wooden box and put hot water bottles around her and fed her with an eyedropper and kept her alive. That’s how we all got there. If he hadn’t done that, my mother wouldn’t have survived.”
n n n
Another distant relative of Bates’, Dr. Donald Herbert Currie, also succumbed to the Spanish flu. He had worked at a leper colony in Hawaii with the U.S. Public Health Service. In 1917 he was summoned back to the military as chief quarantine officer for the Port of Boston. But he caught the Spanish flu and died Dec. 23, 1918, at the age of 42.
The Spanish flu wasn’t the only major illness that affected Bates’ family.
Her mother’s first cousin, William Nathaniel “Billy” Ethridge III, was crippled by polio as a child and used a wheelchair all his life.
When his family took him for treatment to Warm Springs, Ga., they became friends with another polio patient — President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“He could never walk,” Bates said of Billy Ethridge. “He had a man, a servant, take him to all his classes and everything because he had to be transported. Everything wasn’t handicapped-accessible. Some of those classes were upstairs, I’m sure.”
He went on to marry another lawyer, have five children and serve as a justice for the Mississippi Supreme Court.
n n n
Bates’ son Dee, who is Pike County’s District Attorney and a history buff, is fascinated by the parallels between the Spanish flu and the coronavirus pandemic.
“You see the struggle today and you see the struggle they had then,” he said.”The best thing about America, in my opinion, is when we have a common enemy, we excel. Our true Christian nature comes out. When we don’t have a common enemy, we devour each other. I wish we could put that (unity) together 365 days a year.”
The coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout pose a devastating challenge for modern Americans, but “every generation has its struggles,” Bates said. “It’s what you make out of adversity. It’s what you become because of it in your compassion to human beings.”
He said the coronavirus should give modern Americans a deeper appreciation for what their ancestors went through with the Spanish flu.
“They did not have antiobiotics. They did not have ventilators,” he pointed out.
They also had World War I (1914-18) and then the Great Depression (1929-33) to contend with.
“That’s what forged them together. That’s what we need to do is come together like they did,” Bates said.
His family is not unique in having ancestors who succumbed to the Spanish flu and other contagions, he said.
“Everybody here in some way or another was affected by it,” he said. With sufficient genealogical research, “you will find someone related to you who was affected by the Spanish flu.”
n n n
Dr. Luke Lampton of Magnolia certainly falls into that category. Lampton is the author of a book on the history of medicine in Mississippi, “Images in Mississippi Medicine,” and is a genealogy buff as well.
He knows of at least two deaths from the Spanish flu in his family.
“Uncle Earl and Uncle Warren Ford died of Spanish flu three weeks apart, both young men in the military. It shows the impact on one family,” Lampton said. “Since I was a child I’ve heard about the Spanish flu and Earl and Warren dying.”
Earl C. Ford was in the 150th Infantry when he the died at Camp Mills, N.Y., Military Base hospital on Sept. 28, 1918.
“That was a major camp and he was waiting to be sent to France,” Lampton said. “He was 29 years of age and had gone through basic training, and then the Spanish flu hit. He died among thousands of others in the military of the Spanish flu.”
According to a family story, Earl’s brother Ross was on the way to visit him when Earl died. Ross brought the body home and buried him at Columbia Cemetery.
Meanwhile, Earl’s older brother Warren was getting ready to enter the military for WWI. The two brothers owned a mercantile store in Columbia and Earl had joined first.
“Warren, who was married, stayed there and he was running the store, and he got flu at exactly the same time and he died in Columbia,” Lampton said. “That really shows the expansiveness and the national nature of the Spanish flu.”
Warren Stone Ford died Oct. 14, 1918, at age 31. The brothers are buried side by side.
Lampton has the family Bible of their father and his own great-grandfather, Dr. Theodore Ford, which records their deaths.
“These were two of his nine children, young adult children, who died within three weeks of each other,” Lampton said.
n n n
On the same page of the family Bible is Dr. Ford’s brother Thomas Swift Ford, attorney general of Mississippi, who died in 1897 of another horrible contagion — yellow fever.
The mosquito-borne virus caused numerous outbreaks in the United States in the 1700s and 1800s, especially the South. “Yellow fever epidemics caused terror, economic disruption, and some 100,000-150,000 deaths,” according to the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Ford had experience with other epidemics as well.
“In 1877 he handled a smallpox epidemic in Walthall County near the community of Darbun,” Lampton said. “There was a massive number of people who died of smallpox. People were horribly afraid of smallpox.”
Dr. Ford, a prominent physician, wrote a paper on the disease in the first publication of the Mississippi State Board of Health, said Lampton, who serves as chairman of that board.
“This is something that to our ancestors was commonplace,” Lampton said. “Social distancing, the disrupting of your economic life, were part of living in the late 19th century and early 20th century.”
As with the coronavirus, the government took several measures to curtail the Spanish flu.
In Biloxi in 1918, the U.S. Public Health Service required doctors to place signs at flu patients’ homes saying, “Influenza. Visiting forbidden to and from this house.”
The Vidalia, La., town council ordered citizens to wear masks in public upon penalty of a $10 fine or up to 30 days in jail, according to an October 1918 article in the Natchez Democrat.
Conflicts over churches holding services during lockdown also took place, such as the arrest of a minister in Murray, Ky.
“County officials invaded the pulpit of the Murray Baptist Church and arrested him while he was deliverting his evening sermon,” reported a January 1919 article in the East Mississippi Times of Starkville. “The turmoil created by this was further accentuated when it was announced that every member of the church who had attended either the morning or night service will be arrested.”
Denial is not a new phenomenon, either. A headline in an October 1918 edition of the Greenwood Commonwealth said, “Needless alarm over influenza: Local physicians say the disease is old-fashioned grippe and is not serious.”
History proved them dramatically wrong.
n n n
The concept of quarantine goes back much farther than that. In 1802 Dr. William Lattimore of Amite County set up a camp at Natchez to quarantine everyone arriving from New Orleans, where a smallpox outbreak was occurring.
“His initiation of quarantine measures, which is what we’re doing right now, is how Dr. William Lattimore — who sent most of his life near Gillsburg — handled that,” Lampton said.
Vaccines also aren’t new, and people were being vaccinated for smallpox even back then.
“That was the approach in 1802 and throughout the 19th century was quarantine and vaccination,” Lampton said.
In the 20th century, polio had several outbreaks until vaccines were developed in the 1950s.
“In the early 1950s, before polio vaccines were available, polio outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The virus was at its worst in the summer and most likely to infect children.
“I have dozens of patients with post-polio syndrome and residual effects of polio,” Lampton said.
“With polio, prior to the vaccine there was extraordinary fear. There was certainly a disruption, a form of social distancing.”
The jury is still out on how bad the novel coronavirus will be. As with many other ailments, “there are some individuals that have no effects, or seem to handle it very well. and then there are others who are in good health who die from it or have significant problems with it,” Lampton said.
So far it doesn’t seem to be on a par with the Spanish flu, but the story is still unfolding.
“We really don’t know where we are in the process,” Lampton said. “The medical community is not going to have a comfort level with this coronarivus until there’s a vaccine and herd immunity, probably six months to a year.”
Even if the disease is stamped out by then, its stories will be told a century from now and beyond.
