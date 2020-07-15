Two McComb selectmen have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancelation of Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting and the immediate closure of city hall.
Selectmen Devante Johnson and Ted Tullos are the first confirmed cases of coronavirus among the city board, with Tullos testing positive June 14 and Johnson receiving a positive test result on Tuesday.
Tullos said he and his daughter both tested positive in mid-June, and he has been quarantined at his home since then.
Tullos, 70, said he had no symptoms despite the diagnosis.
“I mowed and weeded half the time I was in quarantine,” Tullos said. “Thank goodness my daughter and I had mild cases.”
Tullos said he was unsure where he came into contact with the virus, but noted he had bronchitis before testing for the virus and took the test as a precaution. Since then, he called into city board meetings instead of attending them in person.
Unlike Tullos, Johnson said he has symptoms.
“I am feeling every bit of the symptoms, but we trust God in all things. … I am confident that I will be fine,” he said. “ I wish I would’ve tested sooner, but we are responsible for our selves.”
Johnson, in his 20s, said he was not sure where he got the virus, but it probably came when he traveled to the state Capitol before the outbreak in the Legislature.
He said he is resting and staying isolated, noting he also is isolated from his pregnant wife, who is has tested negative for the virus.
“We are taking all of the necessary precautions,” he said. “I would just say to the citizens of McComb, if you are out in the public, get tested and wear a mask.”
Johnson said that he wants people to take the virus seriously — especially younger people who have been lax on precautions.
“This hit home for me,” he said. “I just wish young people would take the virus seriously until we can get a handle on it.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he did not have direct contact with Johnson since the selectman was tested, but he said Johnson came into city hall the day he was tested and was on both floors of the building.
“I put the safety of our employees at the top of our list,” he said, noting that the building would be cleaned and disinfected as soon as possible, and city officials are deciding whether employees should be tested and quarantined. “Once it has been sanitized, city hall will open back up.”
Lockley said the next issue to tackle is when and how to have a board meeting safely, noting that the board is required to meet regularly.
He said he and other city officials are looking into whether the charter allows them to have a virtual meeting or if they will have to wait until the building is sanitized before holding the meeting in person with the infected members telecommuting.
Tullos and Johnson aren’t the only elected officials in the area to be diagnosed with the virus.
At outbreak of COVID-19 ripped through the Mississippi Legislature in late June as lawmakers brought the virus-delayed session to a close.
Among the infected was Rep. Sam Mims of McComb. Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. announced in a Facebook post on Monday that he received a negative test last week, although he is exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
State health officials said 26 lawmakers and 10 Capitol employees tested positive, including House Speaker Phillip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.