Students got an extra week of spring break, stores quickly ran out of essential supplies and uncertainty and uneasiness about the spread of COVID-19 set in over the weekend amid new government guidelines that called for something close to a social shutdown.
The good news for now is no confirmed cases have been reported in southwest Mississippi.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines on Sunday recommending gatherings of 50 or more people cease for the next eight weeks, leading to mass cancellations of events and closures, although the recommendation does not apply to day-to-day operations of organizations, such as schools and businesses.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs in a Monday afternoon press conference said that number had been revised to no more than 10 people.
Local churches began cancelling worship services and other programs set for this weekend.
Acting on the advice of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who issued a state of emergency on Friday, local school officials announced over the weekend that schools would remain closed for another week.
Most schools in Mississippi, including North Pike, South Pike, McComb, Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, were on spring break last week. Some, including the Amite County School District, go on spring break this week.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association cancelled practices and games through March 29 and the National Association of Junior Colleges ended the springtime athletic seasons for its member schools, including SMCC.
McComb’s Community Transportation bus service also temporarily suspended operations, Benton Thompson, director of the public transportation program announced. Thompson said about 1,200 to 1,400 people use the bus service per month.
“We’re going to cease Community Transportation for safety precautions until everything blows over,” Thompson said Monday morning. “I’m concerned about the safety of my drivers and not only the safety of them. I don’t want them to pick up someone with it and have them pass it on to someone else.”
Circuit judges Michael Taylor and David Strong cancelled court proceedings set for next week. Court was expected to resume on Monday, March 23. The Mississippi Supreme Court advised judges to not send out jury summonses through May 18 and authorized them to postpone trials scheduled through May 15.
The closures affected other events, including flower shows sponsored by the McComb and Summit garden clubs set for later this week and a garden tour that had been scheduled for Monday, marking a blow to the Pike County Azalea Festival. There was no word on other festival-related events, including Azalea Court coronations by the Camellia City Civic Club and the McComb Garden Club as of Monday.
The McComb Railroad Depot Museum also announced it would close until further notice.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center cancelled a stroke survivors support group set for this week and was putting in place a rigorous screening process for visitors, as was the Pike County Jail.
The hospital also issued guidelines for residents who suspect they may have coronavirus. People with a high probability of contracting the virus include anyone with a fever above 100.4 degrees, a cough or shortness of breath; those who have traveled to places affected by the coronavirus in the past 14 days; and those who have had close contact with someone with it. Hospital officials urge them to isolate, and avoid crowds or gatherings, frequently wash hands, and drink plenty of fluids. Hospital officials said if anyone has worsening symptoms of the virus — fever, coughing, fatigue and difficulty breathing — then they should call a new coronavirus hotline at (601) 249-3647.
In issuing his state of emergency, Reeves, who just returned with his family from a trip to Spain, where the virus is highly active, said he’ll be working from home over the next two weeks and asked other state employees to do the same if they are able.
“I’ll be voluntarily working from home for 14 days out of an abundance of caution and care for those around us,” he said.
Reeves also asked churches to suspend services, saying, “You can worship from home.”
Some church events, including an usher’s banquet that had been set for Saturday night and an upcoming four-day prayer rally, were postponed. Dr. Nelda Gatlin, organizer of the God First International and Pray Mississippi in McComb, moved the event originally scheduled from March 26-29 to August.
Other churches continued to submit newspaper announcements of upcoming programs, while others announced cancellations of worship services. Officials with Star Hill C.M.E. Church in Gloster said that church wouldn’t hold in-person worship services until Easter Sunday, which is April 12.
Some churches, including New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Summit, streamed Sunday services online.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said limited driver’s license services would only be offered at its nine District offices, including the one in Brookhaven, while other drivers license stations, including the one in Summit, would close. The district offices would only be providing sex offender registry transactions, commercial driver license card renewals, but no testing, and CDL medical card updates. Drivers who need to renew licenses were asked to do so online.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Sunday to temporarily suspend utility disconnections for all water, sewer, electricity and gas services for the next 60 days.
Mississippi’s eight public universities will remain closed for another week.
The cancellations and presumption that gatherings of people would wane in the coming week come in as health officials warn against making close contact with others and avoiding large crowds.
While cars were densely parked outside of restaurants, shopping centers and churches on Sunday, but lunchtime crowds appeared to be lower at restaurants on Monday.
Summit’s Robb Street had few cars parked in front of the strip’s a cluster of boutiques, restaurants and small businesses at midday Monday.
Meanwhile, store shelves reflected concern among residents preparing for possible isolation. Walmart had run out of most cleaning supplies, paper towels and — somewhat inexplicably for an illness causing respiratory distress — toilet paper over the weekend. Store employees were wearing rubber gloves and wiping down surfaces at self-checkout registers and some shoppers were seen wearing rubber gloves as they grabbed items.
Hand sanitizer — seen as crucial in preventing the spread of the virus — was sold out in most local stores as of last week, and rubbing alcohol, the key ingredient in making homemade sanitzer, was becoming scarce.
The timing of the virus’ emergence — with the first cases reported in Mississippi and Louisiana last week — also comes as students and school personnel return from spring break and a crush of travelers returning to America from abroad are funneled through a handful of overcrowded U.S. airports over the weekend as a travel ban took effect.
Mississippi had 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday — three in Forrest County, two each in Copiah, Hinds and Pearl River counties, and one each in Hancock, Leflore and Monroe counties.
The Clarion Ledger reported Sunday that one of those cases was a Jackson State University student who was being isolated at home. Another was a University of Mississippi Medical Center student. The first case was reported in Forrest County on Wednesday. Six new cases were confirmed since the weekend.
State health officials said they had conducted 289 coronavirus tests at the state health lab as of Monday. Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center had tested 12 people as of Monday. Nine of those tests have been completed and all were negative, hospital officials said.
Meanwhile in Louisiana, where people packed the French Quarter in merriment Sunday night until police dispersed them.
Louisiana has seen a spike in cases, from just a handful early last week to 114 as of Monday, state health officials reported. Of those, 79 were from Orleans Parish and another 16 were in suburban Jefferson Parish. Louisiana reported two coronavirus deaths as of Monday.
