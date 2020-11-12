Water bills and infrastructure brought the most discussion during Tuesday’s meeting of the Summit Town Council.
Resident Rosaland Nunnery said his water bills have surged as high as $200 and $300, and neither he nor city officials could detect a leak.
“Mine was $300 last month,” he said, noting that it was more than $200 in September. “And I don’t have a leak. Five-hundred dollars in two months, that’s kind of high.”
Mayor Percy Robinson noted that the town installed a new meter, believing that the old one was faulty, and Nunnery’s usage did drop some. The council advised Nunnery to pay his current charge of $143 through the end of the year to determine if the new meter has an effect.
In another matter, Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering said he expects the council could advertise for bids for to install fire hydrants on Sid Nash Road by the first of the year. Holmes also noted that the town has applied for a grant to repair the water tank on Thomas Street but there’s been no word on that yet.
In other business, the council:
• Noted a memorial service will be held noon Saturday at the police station marking the anniversary of the death of former Police Chief James Isaac.
• Voted 3-0 with Councilwoman Pauline Monley absent to approve travel for council members to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s Mid-Winter Legislative Conference.
• Approved a service agreement with Taylor Generator, adding the generator at the wastewater treatment plant and switching from basic to full service for two other generators, for $3,541
• Agreed to deed three parcels of town-owned land that are .29 acres, .17 acres and .03 acres back to Summit Plastics.
• Tabled a decision on whether to grant a variance allow Robert Patrick to build a closed-in carport at his house at A.B. Thompson Street.
• Agreed to advertise for a backhoe operator in the Enterprise-Journal for two weeks.
• Agreed to abandon an undeveloped portion of Magnolia Street and East Railroad Avenue.
