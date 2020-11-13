The McComb city board hired a new city judge Tuesday following the resignation of former judge Brandon Frazier.
The city board in a 3-2 vote hired Jwon Nathaniel as the city’s municipal court judge, with selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Ted Tullos voting in favor, selectmen Micheal Cameron and Shawn Williams opposing and Selectman Donovan Hill absent.
No board member, including the mayor, said they could get in touch with Frazier, but Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he had spoken to Frazier about how he and an unnamed organization were talking about programs he should implement. Board attorney Angela Cockerham advised Lockley to not speak about the issue or name the organization, calling it a personnel matter that could only be discussed in closed session.
“I’ve made calls to him and have not been able to reach him,” Lockley said. “There were no issues between he and I or the city. It was an organization and him. Like I said, we met. We discussed, and we left talking about positive things.
“The short is, ‘I don’t know,’ when I left, he and the organization were talking about things he could implement in his court system. Next thing I know, I got his resignation.”
Lockley resisted Cockerham’s suggestion to close the discussion to the public, saying it was no longer a personnel matter since Frazier resigned, but Cockerham said it pertains to Frazier’s actions while he was still a city employee.
Nathaniel had been working under Frazier as judge pro tem, and Johnson said he would rather have Nathaniel work as an interim judge and see how he performed. Johnson made the motion to hire him as for the interim position instead.
Citing a recent Enterprise-Journal article about Frazier’s resignation, Tullos noted that Frazier highly recommended Nathaniel, leading Johnson to withdraw his motion in favor of the original motion to hire Nathaniel.
After hiring Nathaniel in the split vote, the board went into executive session at the request of Johnson, who wanted to speak about personnel matters, including but not limited to Frazier.
The board also noted they would speak about legal proceedings. The board did not immediately give a reason before asking the members of the audience to leave the boardroom but answered when asked.
The board deliberated for close to an hour, with no announcement from their preliminary determination of the necessity of the executive session, which is customary for closed meetings. Upon reconvening, Lockley announced one action was taken but did not specify what that action was.
After the meeting, Cockerham said the action that was taken was connected to placing disciplinary actions on a city employee, so the board could not disclose what the disciplinary actions nor the identity of the employee.
In other news, the board:
• Recognized Deputy Clerk Latoya Bates for earning her certified deputy municipal clerk-collections designation and the completion of her municipal clerks and tax collectors certification training through the Center of Government and Community Development at the Mississippi State University Extension.
• Took no action on a request from Don Robinson and Anthony Harris of 207 Bistro & Blues to use the downtown parking garage to accommodate valet parking at their business.
• Heard from Rhonda Varnado of Eagle Heath Care Services and Solution Keys Outreach Ministry, who said her businesses can help put the city in touch with volunteers.
• Received a $50 donation from Eddie Smith to pay for the removal of the Confederate monument in front of city hall.
• Tabled a contract for Orkin Pest Control for termite treatment at the Hollywood Cemetery for $759, McComb Garden Club for $950 and the railroad depot for $1,730.
• Hired firefighters Jesse Armstrong, Jakur Franklin, Jason Nation and Jesse Peavy.
• Authorized a $5,550 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of city inmates.
• Approved a $150,191 payment for the Mississippi Municipal Liability Plan for 2021.
• Increased the daily allowance for meals during travel to $46 a day unless traveling to high-cost areas.
• Rejected the Lockley’s request to advertise for the city administrators position.
• Ratified Lockley’s and Public Works Director Alice Barnes’ signatures on three contracts for CSpire to provide services to Zaxby’s, Pike County Farm Bureau and SBI-Barat Properties.
• Approved a lease agreement between the police department and Office Automation Center for copiers, with the city paying $3,803 over the next 36 months.
• Updated the city’s plumbing, fire, building, fuel gas, mechanical, swimming pool and spa, electrical. property maintenance and residential codes from 2012 to 2018.
• Announced Mardi Gras planning is underway and encouraged businesses interested in running a float to contact the mayor.
