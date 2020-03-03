Descendants of the victims of one of the Civil War’s deadliest train wrecks gathered at Holmesville with history buffs Saturday to remember those who perished in a head-on collision on a foggy morning outside Ponchatoula, La.
On Feb. 27, 1862, a northbound troop train collided with a southbound lumber train, killing 22 soldiers at the scene, with seven others dying not long afterward as a result of their injuries and 14 others seriously injured.
Sylvia Johnson of Tylertown, historian for the Brent Rifles United Daughters of the Confederacy, organized the event, and Sons of Confederate Veterans 3rd Brigade of Mississippi, dressed in Confederate gray uniforms, assisted by raising the flag and firing three volleys in tribute.
“The Ponchatoula train wreck has always been very dear to my heart,” said Johnson, the great-great-granddaughter of Capt. Parham Williams, who succumbed to his injuries from the wreck just before the birth of her great-grandfather.
“He was mortally wounded and he was taken back to the Confederate hospital in New Orleans, and he died on March 20th,” she said. “His two eldest daughters went from Ruth to take care of him.”
According to a history of the wreck compiled by Johnson, the soldiers were serving with Col. Elias Goode’s 7th Mississippi Regiment and received marching orders to go north and join the fighting.
Most were from Osyka, Chatawa, Bogue Chitto, Brookhaven and the area that would be established as McComb 10 years after the wreck.
The soldiers marched to Bay St. Louis and boarded three steamboats, the Oregon, Arrow and Grey Cloud, which took them to New Orleans, where they boarded the train.
The wreck occurred just south of Ponchatoula around 7 a.m., splintering wooden passenger cars and scattering injured soldiers among the wreckage.
Those who served in Company H, the Dahlgren Rifles, and Company K, the Quitman Rifles, suffered the most casualties since their car was closest to the engine, Johnson noted.
The conductor of the lumber train, William D. Foster, fled the scene out of panic and ran into some woods. Authorities later caught him and accused him of manslaughter, but Foster was eventually cleared of all charges.
The 7th Mississippi regiment went on to fight from Shiloh to North Carolina, but Johnson noted that the train wreck was perhaps as bloody and scarring of an event as the battlefield itself.
