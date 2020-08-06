A Summit official called out a town employee’s attempt to lodge a grievance against her, then proposed giving most everyone on the payroll a 30% pay raise on Tuesday.
Councilwoman Pauline Monley held up a copy of the employee handbook and reminded everyone in attendance who the handbook applies to.
“This is for employees and the head of the department, not for board members, not for the mayor,” she said. “I would like everybody to get this handbook, take it home and read it. It’s is the process we use to resolve personnel issues.”
Monley said a town employee was trying to use personnel policies in the handbook against her.
“Some things that was in this book was trying to apply to me,” she said.
Noting that council members are duly elected and not hired employees, she suggested town workers who have issues with elected officials seek a more diplomatic approach to resolving them.
“If you have a problem with a board member, go to the board member,” she said. “I don’t have any problem with talking to any employee, but when you come to us, show us some respect.”
Monley wouldn’t elaborate on the details of the conflict or name the employee to which she was referring.
“I’m not going to discuss a personnel issue because that issue has already been discussed between me and the mayor,” she said.
Monley then pivoted to a proposal to offer employees an unheard-of 30% pay raise for police officers and “city workers,” including public works employees and deputy clerks.
“We’re looking at a 30% increase in y’all’s pay because we appreciate everything y’all have done for the town of Summit,” she said. “We have to take care of you all.”
In the past, employee raises have been given every few years, but they’ve only been to the tune of 2 to 3%.
Personnel generally consumes three-fourths of the town’s million-dollar annual budget, and officials are still in the early stages of drafting next year’s budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.
The proposal came after Mayor Percy Robinson earlier in the meeting shot down a grant-funded erosion control project because it would cost a little under $50,000 — an amount the proposed pay raise would surely dwarf.
“We want to take care of our workers who take care of this town,” Monley said.
Other council members supported the raises.
“It’s only fitting that we take care of our police department and we take care of our workers,” Lewis said. “God forbid anything happen to our police officers and our workers.”
Mayor Percy Robinson said after the meeting that he’d include the proposed raises in a draft of the budget, but warned they’ll likely produce a lot of red ink that will have to be resolved by drastically reducing spending elsewhere.
