Competitors, including some first responders, sweated it out Saturday at the Bogue Chitto Water Park during the MS Adopt-a-Hero's inaugural Hero Dash obstacle course race.
The timed competition included climbing walls, ropes courses, monkey bars, kayak races and trail running.
Proceeds will go to MS Adopt-a-hero's mission to support local first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.