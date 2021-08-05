Three people were arrested in connection with a June 13 slaying at the Gloster Armory, and more arrests are expected, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said on Wednesday.
Arrested in late July for the early-morning shooting of Lacentrick Lee, 37, of Centreville were Denzel Washington, 26, 1373 E. Howard St., Centreville; Calvin Ross Jr., 21, 113 Natchez Road, Gloster; and Jhonnell Granger, 27, 342 Davis Place, Gloster. All were charged with second-degree murder and are being held on $400,000 bond.
The three were charged in a shootout at a party that involved more than 200 rounds of various calibers fired in the parking lot of the old armory, which serves as a venue for events.
Wounded in the fracas were Roy Boss Jr., 22, 4084 Kahnville Road, Gloster, and Randy Bell, 27, 686 W. Railroad Ave., Gloster, both of whom have recovered, officials said.
“We’ve got warrants on several more that we haven’t picked up yet,” Wroten said.
The motive in the shooting wasn’t clear but may have involved rivalry between gangs over a woman, he said.
Man arrested after wreck
An Amite County man was charged with auto theft after he wrecked his stolen vehicle in Liberty on Tuesday morning.
John Williams, 27, 3030 King Road, Liberty, was charged with grand theft-auto as well as several misdemeanors — no insurance, improper equipment, no driver’s license, failure to yield, improper signal and leaving the scene of an accident.
Williams allegedly stole a Chevy truck from Bernard Wilkinson in Gloster and headed to Liberty, where a sheriff’s deputy and a town policeman spotted him eastbound on Highway 24.
When Williams saw the officers, he reportedly sped up, rear-ending an SUV that was about to turn north on the road leading to the Subway sandwich shop.
Williams fled on foot to the nearby Church of Latter-day Saints and hid in the bushes until officers apprehended him, Wroten said.
No one was reported injured in the wreck.
Williams is in jail on $2,000 bond.
