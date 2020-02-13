Jury selection in the mass murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt has taken longer than expected, so the proceedings probably won’t be moved to Pike County until Saturday, court officials said.
Jury selection began Monday in Hernando, and initial reports called for opening arguments and testimony to begin in Pike County Circuit Court on Thursday, but that didn’t happen.
The latest estimate rendered Thursday afternoon was for proceedings to start Saturday morning at a time yet to be determined.
Godbolt, 37, of Bogue Chitto will be tried on four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery for a May 2017 crime spree in Lincoln County.
