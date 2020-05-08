LIBERTY — Aldermen voted Tuesday to extend a local state of emergency another 30 days. That means town offices and properties remain closed, including town hall, the library and Ethel Vance Natural Area.
Aldermen first passed the state of emergency last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the intention to review it every 30 days.
Aldermen also agreed to join a Mississippi Municipal League effort urging Congress to send direct funding to counties and municipalities for expenses related to the virus.
In a related matter, aldermen decided to hold their Sept. 1 board meeting at 10 a.m. instead of 5 p.m. to enable them to attend the MML conference in Biloxi that starts that day. The conference was postponed due to the coronavirus.
And aldermen approved paying T&D Repair of Osyka $1,220 to repair a side-by-side utility vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.