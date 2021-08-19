All of South Pike High School and half of the junior high will switch to virtual learning following COVID-19 outbreaks, including one that will have the football team sitting out the first week of the season, school officials confirmed Wednesday.
“We did have an outbreak on our football team,” Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said. “As a result of that, we have decided to go ahead and take our high school virtual starting today.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health released school district data on infections and quarantines that schools reported last week. The football team’s outbreak isn’t included in that data.
Scott said just three positive cases were detected among football players, but officials feared the virus could spread to other players who could end up infecting their classmates. Since the players are in so many different classes at the school, officials decided it would be best to err on the side of caution and have the entire high school switch to virtual learning, Scott said.
“Anytime you have three or more, which doesn’t seem like a lot, it is considered to be an outbreak,” Scott said.
The move to virtual learning doesn’t bode well for the football team, which will have to forfeit its first game of the season. The Eagles were set to host Pearl next Friday.
The junior high experienced a similar situation with seventh-graders — just a few positive tests among students that were enough to bring on fears of a wider spread, Scott said.
“We’ve got some students who have been reported as being ill but we just wanted to get ahead of it,” Scott said. “We just felt like while this surge is going on at the high school especially, since we have o many students, it’s just best to go virtual.
“Right now all we’ll have coming to school for the next couple of weeks from 7 through 12 will be our eighth-graders.”
Scott said students should return to campus on Aug. 30.
South Pike has a mandatory masking policy, and Scott believes some of the infections may not be originating at school.
Eva Gordon Elementary School had fewer than five students test positive for the virus, as well as one teacher and 10 students in quarantine last week, according to health department data. Osyka Elementary has one staff member in quarantine after a positive test.
Here’s the situation at other area schools:
McComb
McComb High School had fewer than five students test positive last week, but one employee and 66 students in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
Denman Junior High School had a teacher and five students in quarantine last week, state health department data shows.
Kennedy Early Childhood Center had one teacher and two students in quarantine after positive tests. Otken Elementary School has six students in quarantine after at least one positive test last week. Summit Elementary had four students in quarantine but hasn’t had any positive tests this year so far.
McComb also requires everyone on campus to wear masks.
Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis wasn’t available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
North Pike
North Pike Elementary School had four teachers and 36 students in quarantine after positive test among less than five people in each group last week, state health data shows. Six students have tested positive at the school since the beginning of the school year.
A staff member tested positive at North Pike Middle School last week and is in quarantine, as are 25 students after positive tests among less than five students.
North Pike Upper Elementary has one staff member in quarantine after a positive test.
Nine high school students were quarantined after fewer than five students tested positive for the virus.
North Pike gives students the option of wearing masks but requires face coverings on buses.
Amite County
Amite County Elementary School had eight students in quarantine after positive tests among fewer than five students last week. At the high school, six students and one teacher are in quarantine, although no positive tests were reported.
Walthall County
Salem Attendance Center switched to virtual learning this week after an increase in positive tests, school officials said.
Last week, 14 students tested positive and one teacher was sent home after testing positive.
On Monday, the number of positive cases rose to more than 20 cases, and 123 students were quarantined because of exposure.
Tylertown High School, another mask-optional school, had 58 students in quarantine after 12 positive tests last week. Three teachers were sent home as well.
Eighteen students at Tylertown Primary School are in quarantine, and a teacher and a student at Dexter Attendance Center are in quarantine.
