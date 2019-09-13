McComb officials are considering paving the last unpaved street in the city, but they have to figure out when and how they can accomplish that.
Tabitha Isaac, one of the few residents of the dead-end portion of 26th Street that extends westward from Bendat Street, has complained during work sessions and board meetings several times in the past year about the condition of the road.
She says washed-out areas make driving on the street treacherous.
Selectmen had an agenda item Tuesday to spend $17,250 on the street.
“That is the cost to redo the base of the road,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told selectmen. “That way, the base will be there when we decide to pave.”
However, the matter was complicated by the time of the year.
In order to do the project, the city would have to amend either the current budget or the coming budget, which had been approved earlier in Tuesday’s meeting. Lockley said budgets cannot be amended in the last month or the first month they are in effect.
Since the city has not maintained or upgraded the street, “Can we deed it to the property owner?” Selectman Michael Cameron asked.
Lockley said the city could abandon a dedicated street, but “I’m sure the property owner wouldn’t want it. They would have to keep it up.”
“I’d like to see something done about it, but it’s a driveway. It’s used as a driveway,” Selectman Donovan Hill said. “I’d like to see an outlet to Bendat so other people could use it.”
The street does connect to Bendat at its open end, but extending it westward could connect the street to another portion of 26th Street and Leggett Street.
Board member Ronnie Brock asked if the street could be included in the projects to be covered by some of the $3.2 million in bond funding the city is pursuing, and Lockley said that is possible and would be up to the board.
The board moved forward on issuing the bonds during the meeting, passing resolutions that name Butler Snow law firm of Ridgeland as bond counsel, affirm financial adviser Larry Day of Daylight Capital Advisors in Ridgeland as a bond adviser, and give official notice of the city’s intent to issue the bonds.
Butler Snow attorney Trey Hairston said the legal notice expressing intent to issue bonds will be published four times — once a week, starting today — and the board will be able to proceed with issuing the bonds if there is no petition or not enough signatures on a petition to force an election.
“This board is doing its best to address the problems with our streets,” Lockley said, addressing citizens. “We have limited borrowing capacity, and we have limited revenue ... (but) know this. We heard you.”
