A Magnolia woman died early Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Quinlivan Road, said Magnolia Police Chief Ray Reynolds.
Sheron Brenetta Scott, 58, died after being ejected from her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 6:43 a.m.
Reynolds said Scott was southbound on Quinlivan near Osby Drive when she apparently swerved to miss something and the vehicle overturned, pinning her underneath.
Magnolia Fire Chief Terrell Bell said Scott was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling funeral arrangements, which are incomplete.
Assisting in the case were McComb Rescue, Magnolia Fire Department, AAA ambulance service and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
