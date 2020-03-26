What to do about a ’do?

Gary “Fish” Van Norman is spending more time lately living up to his nickname as an angler rather than his profession as a barber.
Van Norman, owner of The Barber Shop in Liberty, closed shop just before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Mississippi. Van Norman, 65, has diabetes and heart problems, which puts him in the high-risk category, but he didn’t close out of fear for himself.
“I don’t want to take a chance and spread it to other people, so it is best that I closed,” the longtime barber said.
Barbers have a very intimate profession. They have to not only stand extremely close to their customers but also touch them to perform their job. This makes barber shops easy places for a virus to spread.
Van Norman said his business will remain closed as long as it has to, but he hopes to be open within the next two weeks.
“I am closed until it all blows away,” he said. “I’m going to be for at least two more weeks.”
Van Norman is spending this newfound free time fishing. When reached Tuesday, he had just gotten off of a lake.
But not all shops are closed. Dewayne Lacy, owner of Laced Up Cutz and Stylz in Magnolia, is still operating, but he has made many changes to the way his shop runs.
Lacy said no more than four people are allowed inside at a time, which leaves space for two barbers and two customers. Others will have their name and number taken, and Lacy will call when a spot is open.
He compared the new way of running business to having a wait at a restaurant. “People wait up to 30 minutes at restaurants,” Lacy said. “They go back out to their car and smoke a cigarette until their buzzer rings. It isn’t that bad to wait.”
Lacy, who has been a barber for 10 years, said if customers do not like his precautions, they need to remember this is a serious situation.
Lacy said he is taking precautions not only for his safety but also for their safety.
“I’m not lowering my standards of safety to satisfy a customer,” he said.
Lacy said he does not plan to close his doors because his livelihood depends on his business, but the situation is fluid.
“Going with the flow,” he said. “If everybody closes then, of course, I’m going to close. I am just taking the proper precautions because if I do shut down, there is no income.”
Lacy said he shortened shop hours in response, and he and his other barber have started wearing gloves, which they change after every customer. And when customers enter the shop, they have to clean their hands with sanitizer before they interact with the barber or sit down.
Lacy also said the store has plenty of cleaning supplies to wipe everything down.
“It is serious,” Lacy said. “It is more than just worrying about having enough bottled water. It is more than just about tissues and canned goods. You have to keep yourself healthy.”
Lacy said business has slowed as the virus has started spreading through Pike County, but he wants his clients to know he will bend over backward for them.
Barbers aren’t the only ones affected by the virus. Hair salons also are taking a hit.
Owner of Shear Excellence Hazel Baker said she has seen some cancellations over the virus, but her business is still going strong.
“We have concerned clients that have rescheduled or canceled, but we appreciate that. We are all concerned about it,” Baker said of the virus.
Baker said some of her staff elected to stay home because of the virus or their health conditions, but she does not plan to close unless she runs out of appointments.
“If lots of people start canceling, then we would be forced to close because our business would be gone until the virus is over,” Baker said. “We are going day by day.”
Baker said she and her staff made extra efforts to clean door handles and space people at a proper distance, and all hairdressers are wearing masks and gloves. She said her clients seem happy about the precautions the salon is taking.
The salon is working normal hours whenever possible, but Baker said they have been leaving a little earlier when they run out of appointments.
“If we have appointments, we run our normal hours,” Baker said.
She said she is discouraging walk-in appointments but will take them if possible.
Baker posted a sign on her front door asking people to wait in their cars rather than the lobby if they are early for their appointment.
“That has worked really well today,” Baker said of the sign. “There was no more than one or two in the waiting room at a time. Normally they come in and want to visit, but this is not a time for that.”
