LIBERTY — Aldermen Tuesday appointed Betty Doucet, Barbara Padgett and Clyde Plaisance to a resolution board for the upcoming election. The board is in charge of counting absentee ballots.
The municipal election is June 8.
In other business, aldermen:
• Accepted a proposal from Neel-Schaffer to handle engineering services for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant application.
• Accepted the 2019-2020 audit report from Greg King of Haddox, Reid, Eubanks, Betts with no significant findings.
• Approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson and his assistant James Isaac to Mississipi Rural Water Association one-day seminars.
• Renew the lawn maintenance contract with BHA Lawn Service for $448 per month at no increase.
