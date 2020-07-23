TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members chose a modified traditional plan for school attendance this year at Tuesday’s board meeting.
On a 3-1 vote, the board elected to adopt a four-day in-school plan, Mondays through Thursdays, with Fridays devoted to online instruction and planning.
Or parents may choose to keep their students at home and have online instruction all week. Parents who choose this option must commit to it for at least a full nine-week term. For either of those choices, students must get 240 minutes of instruction each day in order to be counted in attendance.
For the online, or virtual, option, either for the full week or on Fridays, instruction may be directly interactive, with recorded segments or through paper packets sent home to be returned later.
Superintendent Wade Carney, in a letter to parents on his Facebook page, acknowledged precautions against the spread of COVID-19 will be difficult to follow.
“Social distancing will be challenging in many situations, such as with a limited number of buses, limited square footage in classrooms and many other efficiency-related obstacles,” Carney wrote. “However, social distancing will be maintained to the greatest extent possible, and strategies will be implemented by school officials based on the feasibility of the unique space at each school and in each classroom.”
Board member Linda Metz said she favored the chosen plan as most workable for teachers.
“I know the teachers are going to need (Fridays) to plan and work with the virtual students,” Metz said. “It’s going to be hard on the parents, and that gives me pause, but I still think it’s the best option.”
Board member Jeffre Conerly, however, said he opposed all of the plans presented.
“I’m not ready for children to go back to school yet,” he said.
Metz noted that any families not comfortable sending their children to school can use the virtual option, but Conerly still objected.
“I think we should wait till after Labor Day and see how things work out in August,” Conerly said.
Board member Deloris Breland questioned whether the state would allow that, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bradley Brumfield said waiting that long to open school would require the district to cut holidays and extend the school year.
Brumfield noted other problems, as well.
“The state testing window is not going to move,” he said. “Testing ends in May, and we’d be going more than a month later than that to get our 180 days in.”
He said districts near Walthall County have adopted both five-day attendance plans and A-B schedules with students split into groups to attend on different days, but “more of them are choosing five-day.”
“I understand Mr. Conerly’s concern. It would be easier on everybody to wait,” Carney said. “None of this is easy. This is a situation we’ve never faced, and any option we picked will need to be tweaked.”
Conerly voted against the plan. Metz, Breland and board president Bobbie Mason voted to adopt the plan. The fifth seat has been open since Eldredge Boyd died last year, and will be filled in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.