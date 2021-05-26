In many ways it was a typical graveside service. A large tent shaded the 20 or so people present. Two large photos of the deceased flanked a bouquet of flowers and a set of wind chimes.
There were prayers, hymns, a eulogy. But in this case, the grave was a large sheet of black plastic over a site that may contain the remains of Donald Lee Izzett Jr., believed to have been shot to death and burned to ashes in May 1995 in Fernwood.
Izzett’s mother, Debra Skelley of Maryland, held Tuesday’s service in memory of her son, who disappeared at age 19.
“It was absolutely lovely,” Skelley said after the service. “I’m truly blessed. I’m truly overwhelmed with everything.”
But she said the ceremony was just “a form of closure.” True closure won’t happen until her son’s killer is caught and convicted, she said.
Dr. David Millican, the officiating minister, described Izzett’s upbringing in Maryland, his love of books, sports and acting. Though Millican never knew Izzett, he said he knew three things about him.
“I know that God loved him with an everlasting love,” Millican said.
He knew that Izzett was raised Catholic and “the cross of Jesus Christ is that which saves us from our sins.”
Also, “I think he wanted his mom to be comforted,” Millican said.
Millican read a Mother’s Day letter Izzett wrote to Skelley when he was 17.
“You are more than a mother to me, but also a friend,” Izzett wrote. “On this Mother’s Day, I say thank you and I love you.”
Izzett added that he would always be there for her.
“He wanted her to find closure, he wanted her to find comfort, he wanted her to find hope,” Millican said.
Music minister Bradley White sang a capella solos of “It Is Well” at the beginning of the service and “Amazing Grace” at the end, asking everyone present to join in on the last verse.
The moment the song ended, a breeze blew the chimes, causing them to tinkle loudly. From the chimes dangled a triangle with the words, “Son, you left me beautiful memories. Your love is still my guide and though I cannot see you, you’re always by my side.”
Millican then presented Skelley with an American flag. Izzett served in the Naval Reserves.
Among people present were several local court and law enforcement officials. Skelley said she plans to hold another memorial service in Maryland.
But Izzett’s story is far from over, she said.
“I didn’t want my son to think because we had a service it was over,” she said. “I’m not going away. Until I take my last breath, I will see justice for my son.”
