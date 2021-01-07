LIBERTY — The bridge on New Hope Road northeast of Gloster is once again set for replacement.
Engineer David Cothren reported to Amite County supervisors Monday that the state approved the replacement as eligible for State Aid funds, estimating the total cost at $702,000.
There were plans four years ago to replace the bridge with federal money, but they never came to pass, Cothren said.
The board submitted the project to the state last April.
Supervisors agreed to program New Hope Road into the county’s planned State Aid projects for the year. Leftover money for the District 3 bridge replacement will be evenly distributed to districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.
Emergency bridge repairs on New Hebron Road, recently approved by supervisors, are awaiting survey work and an environmental study, Cothren said.
Those $102,000 repairs are just the precursor to a complete bridge replacement there, pending state approval.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors reappointed Jackie Whittington as board president, Butch Graves as vice president and Guy McNabb as secretary.
Other appointments and reappointments included board attorney Reggie Jones, inventory control clerk Jana Causey, Cothren as county engineer, veterans service officer Murry Toney, purchase clerk Brittani Dixon, county and youth court prosecutor Sara Hemphill, youth court referee Mary Blalock, deputy justice court clerk Jessica Cook, justice court clerk Melanie Netterville and receiving clerk Gretal Morales. Lisa Sullivan is solid waste clerk, assistant receiving clerk and assistant purchase clerk, and Grant McCurley is arson investigator, civil defense, 911 and fire coordinator.
The board also awarded annual bids to Puckett Machinery for grader blades; Gordon Redd Lumber for bridge lumber; Oddee Smith for matte rock; Dial Inc. for smooth interior plastic pipe, galvanized metal pipe, aluminized steel pipe and polymer coated pipe; The Southern Herald for legal publications; Summit Food Service LLC for the feeding of prisoners; Vulcan Signs for road signs and posts; Custom Products Corp., for street name signs; Trustmark National Bank and First Bank for investments.
