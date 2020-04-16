With schools closed for the rest of the academic year, McComb School District Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis announced a plan Wednesday for students to receive their end-of-year grades and to be promoted to the next grade next school year.
In a video message to parents, Ellis said students’ grades for the third nine weeks will carry over to the fourth and final nine-week grading period.
The school district is sending home coursework for students to complete and return to their instructors. Students who complete the packets will receive an additional 10 points on their overall average, which would raise their academic averages by a letter grade. Students in grades 7 through 12 who attend an online classroom can receive another 10 points on top of that, Ellis said.
“If the scholar does not complete the academic packet it will not be held against them,” Ellis said.
However, he stressed the importance of students keeping up with their coursework while schools remained closed due to the coronavirus.
“We want those scholars to be on track when they return to school,” he said.
Students who need help with the coursework are encouraged to reach out to their schools, Ellis said.
“We will use everything in our power to help those scholars complete those academic packets,” he said.
Ellis said links to the coursework are posted on the school’s website.
He encouraged students to keep the packets in a safe place “because over the next couple of weeks we will provide you with where you need to turn that academic packet in to school.”
Ellis said the school board on Tuesday night waived requirements set forth in the student handbook for grading, graduation and promotion, and any student who is “in good standing” academically will progress to the next grade.
As for graduation, Ellis said it’s unclear if commencement exercises set for May 21 will continue as planned.
“Unfortunately, what we have to do now is wait on guidance from Gov. (Tate) Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Education,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe some of those social distancing restrictions will be lifted after the 30th (of April), but we don’t know what’s going to happen so we have to wait and see.
“We’re going to do everything in our power so the class of 2020 receives some form of graduation. We are very, very concerned about our graduates.”
Ellis noted that his son is among the members of McComb’s class of 2020.
“We want to make sure that not just my son but all scholars have this opportunity because they have earned this opportunity,” he said.
Selection of valedictorian and salutatorian will be based on procedures spelled out in the student handbook, Ellis said.
He said students who need copies of their transcripts will be able to receive their from guidance counselors.
And students should receive their report cards in the mail by April 20.
Ellis reminded parents that state testing has been suspended for the academic year.
He said students who are having a difficult time coping during the pandemic may reach out to school counselors.
“We are in this together. We will get through this together,” Ellis said. “Please remain safe at this time. Don’t stop doing what the Centers for Disease Control recommends.”
