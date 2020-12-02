Summit Councilwoman Pauline Monley confirmed Tuesday her involvement in a McComb Wal-Mart parking lot fight, a video of which went viral over the weekend, but denied other claims and speculations over her relationship and actions concerning the other people involved.
The video shared on Facebook shows Monley allegedly firing a gun at one person running toward Wal-Mart then turning to attack another person.
“That video that people are looking at, that’s not the full story,” Monley said. “They just put that mess on Facebook and just blew it all up. I know what took place before I pulled the weapon out.”
Lillian Martin said on Monday that she and her fiancee Sherry Guy were the two attacked by Monley, and Martin said Guy was Monley’s ex.
Monley said she was acting in self-defense and that she and Guy were never in a romantic relationship.
“We are best friends, since 2017. She was already a friend in the family before I even met her,” Monley said. “Ms. Martin — I don’t know anything about that young lady. I don’t know if that’s her lover, fiancee; I don’t know anything about that.”
Martin told the Enterprise-Journal on Monday that Monley happened to be in Wal-Mart at the same time she and Guy were, checked out beside them, left the store before them, came back inside, appeared to follow them out, approached them in the parking lot and started punching Guy.
Monley said when she saw Guy and Martin there, she heard Martin say she “should whoop” Monley.
Monley said Martin continued to make threats as they checked out near each other, and Monley re-entered the store because she forgot to wire money to her godmother.
When she walked back out at the same time as Martin and Guy and heard Martin “still making comments,” Monley asked Guy if there was a problem. Guy told her she was the problem, Monley said.
“Some kind of way she touched me, and when she did I shoved her in the head and got ready to walk off. She started hitting me, and that’s when the fight started,” Monley said.
“Ms. Martin hit me with something upside my head. My glasses fell on the ground, and I stooped down to pick them up. As I stooped down, she was still coming toward me. I pulled my weapon out and shot up in the air. I wasn’t trying to shoot, kill anybody, I was just trying to get those girls off of me.”
Monley surrendered to McComb police Monday morning on charges of domestic violence, simple assault and discharging a firearm inside city limits, all of which were filed by one or both of the alleged victims. She was released on $3,000 bond and will appear in city court Friday.
All the charges are misdemeanors, but Monley could face additional charges, including a steeper felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon once the investigation is concluded, Police Chief Garland Ward said.
Ward expected that Guy and Martin would be charged with domestic violence and simple assault as well.
After firing at Martin, the video shows Monley allegedly approaching and hitting Guy. Monley denied public speculation that she pistol-whipped Guy.
“I did not pistol-whip. I put the pistol inside of my pocket. As I was walking towards her, I put that pistol in my pocket,” Monley said.
She has no plans to step down from her position as Summit councilwoman, an office she was elected to in June 2017.
“I had a clean record before all this started. I have people that highly respect me in Summit and McComb,” she said.
“I didn’t go out there to shoot up Walmart parking lot. I would not jeopardize my position with Town of Summit by doing that. That’s not my character.”
Monley said she also plans to run for re-election to the council in June 2021.
