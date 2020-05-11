Entergy has awarded grants to two organizations focused on growing local industry.
The Pike County Economic Development District and the Southwest Mississippi Partnership received Entergy Excellerator grants.
The Pike County Economic Development District will make improvements to the county’s 200-acre Metro Pike Industrial Park with its $25,000 grant.
The district plans to use the money for geotechnical assessment, site development plan and site utility planning map for the industrial park.
It is also working to get the sites qualified through Entergy’s Economic Development Qualified Site Program.
The Southwest Mississippi Partnership will use its $4,250 grant for consulting to pursue economic development leads and to market the 11 counties that make up the partnership — Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.
“These grants are more important than ever as we work to help Mississippi recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “The world of economic development is highly competitive, and Entergy works hard to help our communities be as prepared as possible so they can increase their chances of success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.