With coronavirus cases slowing down slightly over the past week, Gov. Tate Reeves is urging Mississippians to keep wearing masks and following the health guidelines to reduce illness in the state.
“I want to thank you all for your efforts in slowing the coronavirus. Your efforts are working,” he said. “What you are doing back home is making a tremendous difference. Now is the time for us to keep going. Now is the time to press the gas harder. I want you to know that I believe in positive reinforcement. The measures are working.”
The state added 476 cases and 16 deaths on Monday, nine of which were from updated death certificate reports. This brings a the state to a total of 67,649 cases and 1,912 deaths since the outbreak was fist detected.
“If we can get even more people to not to go parties … if even more people will come together and wear a mask … if we can continue to convince our fellow Mississippians to social distance we can make a difference,” he said.
Reeves said the numbers do not lie, noting that there has been a 30% drop in total cases from last week to the week before.
“Mississippi is doing a little bit better and states across the country where you see participation their numbers are going down,” Reeves said. “This thing is not going to be over even if we can get our hospitalization back to where they were in June.”
Reeves said that just because the numbers are starting to give us some more breathing room, Mississippians cannot let their guard down the way they did in June.
“A minimum for the rest of 2020, we have to be vigilant. No one wants to go back to late April when we had shut downs,” he said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers are going down, but hospitalizations will lag behind these numbers, noting that if the state can keep this up, hospitalizations will go down as well.
“This is certainly an improvement. … The trend is encouraging,” he said. “There’s still a lot of stress on the healthcare system, and the best we can do is to not get sick and not stress the healthcare system more.
“We won’t have it under control until we have a vaccine. Unfortunately it will always be there.”
Reeves agreed: “Whenever the first vaccine hits the market it is still not over. We are still going to have to take precautions. There are going to be issues. ... The flu vaccine, which many of us take every year, is not 100%. The goal is to mitigate issues.”
Dobbs said there are 22 schools in the state showing cases, with 19 cases among students and 15 among employees. He said those numbers are troubling, but he is more worried about colleges.
“I got a bunch of disturbing reports that on move in day, a bunch of students were walking around without masks,” he said.
Dobbs noted college towns have a more active night life that could contribute to more infections, since the state is already seeing a large rise in infections among college-aged individuals.
Dobbs also said the health department is focusing much of its contact tracing efforts on colleges and students.
On the weekend the state reported 1,210 new cases on Saturday and 527 new cases on Sunday, along with 26 deaths on Saturday and 22 on Sunday.
Pike County went up by 42 cases since Friday, with just two new cases reported on Monday, for a total of 938.
Despite the lower numbers, Pike County still has a significant lead over former area hotspot Lincoln County, which had an increase of 36 new cases since Friday, with 15 added Monday for a total of 832.
Amite County went up 10 cases, with three of those added Monday for a total of 235, and Franklin County went up 15 over the weekend with four cases added Monday for a total of 131. Lawrence, Walthall and Wilkinson counties all rose by 11 each over the weekend but dropped by one on Monday — usually the result of updated address information for COVID-19 patients — for a total of 322 cases in Lawrence, 501 in Walthall and 211 in Wilkinson.
In other virus news, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richard gave a quick update on the hospital, noting that its situation has not changed significantly since he last gave an update to the city board on July 21.
“We do not have a bed shortage at the hospital. We are adequately staffed,” he said. “We continue to have all of the necessary resources to care for the members of our community.”
