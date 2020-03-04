LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors made purchases and heard quotes on items for the upkeep of county roads and buildings on Monday.
Supervisors voted unanimously to pay $56,333 to TL Wallace Construction Co. of Columbia as part of a $1.4 million emergency repair project for three ailing timber bridges on Powell Road. The payment covered work performed in February.
All three bridges remain closed as the work continues on the bridges, one of which crosses the Amite River southwest of Liberty, with the other two located nearby, all east of Street Road.
Subcontractors kicked the project off in the beginning of October.
In another matter, supervisors continued a discussion abut the need for the maintenance or repair of county roads.
County Engineer David Cothren told supervisors a one-inch-thick overlay with base failure repair and leveling, among other repairs, would cost upwards of $80,000/mile to complete.
The board took the information under advisement.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Amite County NAACP chapter president Jerry White, who said the local NAACP is looking to build community connections and offered to assist supervisors in future projects or collaborations.
“We want to do all we can to support our county,” White said. “For all people.”
• Heard an update from District 4 Supervisor Butch Graves about the four-way intersection of Thompson Road and North Greensburg Road.
Graves said members of the Thompson Baptist Church have approached him about the possibility of installing stop signs or traffic signals at the dangerous intersection.
Graves said he spoke to Mississippi Department of Transportation District 7 Engineer Albert White, who said the decision would be up to county supervisors, pending an MDOT inspection.
All of the supervisors said the installation of traffic signs there may cause more of a problem than provide safety to churchgoers because Thompson Road is a major county thoroughfare and drivers might not stop at the intersection, causing even more of a traffic hazard.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Amite County School District transportation Director Ross Thomas for a new school bus turnaround at 2275 Peoria Road in District 5 after two school buses became stuck over the past week at a previous turnaround on Peoria Road.
• Agreed to pay Preston Walker $332 for service on courthouse generators and $317 for service on generators at the law enforcement complex.
• Accepted a $3,000 estimate from Smith Painting and Contracting of Hattiesburg for the replacement of the courthouse HVAC system and resulting repairs to nearby walls, flooring and doors.
• Approved travel and lodging for supervisors, board attorney Reggie Jones and Chancery Clerk Jana Causey to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors summer convention in Biloxi in June.
• Approved District 4 Supervisor Butch Grave’s purchase of a 2005 Sterling dump truck from Deep South Trucking of Seminary for $39,000.
• Set a hearing for homestead exemption disallowances for April 6. Causey said there are 78 notices to be sent, with about half going to deceased residents.
• Approved Tax Assessor Eunice Blake to attend the 2020 assessor recertification class in Hattiesburg in April.
• Hired full-time jailer Donnie Poole.
• Accepted the resignation of full-time jailer Danielle McCall.
• Approved travel for solid waste enforcement officer Murry Toney and Jerry Bates to attend the annual constable convention in Gulfport in June.
