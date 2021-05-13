Lynn Martin, scheduled to become president of the McComb school board in July, said Tuesday a change in the board’s method of choosing its officers appears to be aimed at preventing her from being in charge of the board.
Since 2008 the school board has used a rotating schedule. After being on the board for at least a year, a trustee first served one year as secretary, then as vice president and finally as president.
The school board voted 4-1 Tuesday, with Martin opposing, to elect its officers by a vote of the five trustees each June. The first election of officers apparently will be next month.
Martin, currently the vice president, is in line to move up. During the board meeting, Martin asked why trustees wanted to change the officer selection method now.
Board president Kizzy Coney said the rotation system does not conform to state law, which says that a school board “shall organize by the election of a president, a vice president and a secretary from its membership.”
Martin asked why the proposal was not included in the information the board reviewed at its work session last week. Coney said it was, and noted that Martin left the meeting early.
“It was a death in the family,” Martin said. “It is out of order to add something and not make members aware of the change.”
Martin wanted to know if the board has a policy against “major changes” in a meeting’s agenda, but Coney replied, “We’re not in violation.”
Martin, who regularly asks the most questions at board meetings, said after the meeting, “Whether they elect me or not, I think November would have been the month to look at this. All of a sudden, when it’s time for this to occur, we’re looking at it.”
She added that the policy about rotating school board officers apparently came from the McComb city board 13 years ago.
“The city appoints us, and the city should be made aware that the language is being taken out,” Martin said.
No one claimed responsibility for initiating the policy change. Two other school board members besides Martin, and two other school officials, all declined to discuss the matter. No one else spoke during the exchange between Martin and Coney at the meeting.
In another matter, minutes of the board’s April 13 executive session, released Tuesday, said that trustees approved the promotion of Derandel Allen to McComb High School assistant principal. The board also accepted the resignation of basketball coach Charlton Grey, who reportedly has taken a job in Brookhaven.
In other business the board:
• Approved 17 student transfers for the 2021-22 school year, all of them because parents work at other school districts. Fourteen students are going to North Pike and another three are going to Lincoln County.
• Approved a three-year contract with Major Clarity, a Virginia company that will provide students in grades 6 through 12 with computer programs on career exploration and academic planning. The district will pay $3,000 per year starting this month through April 2024.
• Approved financial statements for March. Revenue for the month was $2.006 million, including $951,000 in local property tax payments and $939,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Expenses were $1.293 million, including $1.119 million in salaries and benefits, and $174,000 for the purchase of goods and services. March 31 cash on hand was $12.327 million.
