McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley offered his resignation this week after a conflict of interest involving City Administrator Dirkland Smith, but he didn’t follow through, discussing it at a press conference Thursday morning.
“Let me begin by saying this news conference is against the advice of legal counsel, but you the citizens need to hear from your mayor,” Lockley said. “I want to be transparent with you, the citizens of McComb, about my conflict of interest.”
Against legal advice, Lockley announced he has a conflict of interest regarding Smith, which forced him to recuse himself from a 3-3 vote to terminate Smith on Tuesday night. As a result of the tie vote, Smith remains on the job.
Asked repeatedly, Lockley would not say what his conflict of interest involving Smith was. But two selectmen confirmed that the conflict of interest for both Smith and Lockley stems from Smith renting a home from Lockley.
Lockley said the conflict almost forced him to resign from office, but board attorney Angela Cockerham told him his resignation would not resolve the conflict, so he withdrew his resignation.
“For those of you who have avocated for my resignation, I did offer up my resignation; however, legal counsel informed us that the conflict of interest would not cease with my resignation,” Lockley said. “The city attorney advised me that even if I resign, the conflict of interest would still exist, so there was no use of me resigning.”
Lockley said the conflict was brought to his attention Monday involving a contract he made with “someone,” which selectmen confirm was Smith, that could be potentially illegal.
He called the Mississippi Attorney General’s office and was informed that there is nothing illegal with their contract, but there was a possible conflict of interest since Lockley would benefit financially from Smith’s continued employment as his landlord.
Lockley said he spoke with Cockerham, and she confirmed the conflict.
“It was not a violation of the law because it was a contract between two private individuals,” Lockley said. “However, I was informed it may be an ethics violation.”
Lockley said he spoke with Cockerham and told her the possible conflict. She confirmed that the issue was indeed a conflict after looking further into it.
“She presented four opinions, which clearly indicated a conflict of interest,” Lockley said.
Lockley said the Mississippi Ethics Commission is also working with Cockerham to confirm that the mayor’s proposed solution, which he would not expand upon, would be sufficient. He said he feels hopeful he, the ethics commission and Cockerham can resolve the matter.
“I am hoping, by the end of the week, we will have a resolution to this conflict of interest,” Lockley said.
After the meeting, Lockley added, “I have spoken with the ethics department, and the resolution I put up appears to be acceptable — appears.”
Reached on Thursday, Cockerham said she could not speak about the substance of Lockley’s remarks Thursday because she was not at the press conference, and it involved personnel and legal matters.
Selectmen on Tuesday cited the conflict of interest surrounding Smith’s residence in offering a motion to terminate him.
That led to a 3-3 vote, which is isn’t common for the city board. Lockley usually casts the tie-breaking vote when selectmen are deadlocked, but he recused himself from this matter, citing his conflict of interest with Smith but not specifically addressing what the conflict was.
On Wednesday, Smith said he wasn’t sure what conflict of interest he had in performing his job.
Smith contacted the Enterprise-Journal Thursday and said he took issue with the article published Wednesday. He specifically said he was misrepresented in the article, which said he was blindsided by the executive session. He said he knew the executive session was happening in advance but did not know the session was pertaining to him until after the fact.
He also said the previous article misrepresented him when it reported that he did not “understand” the conflict of interest. Rather, he said he did not know what the conflict of interest was.
