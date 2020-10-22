Mississippi will join 33 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing the use of medical marijuana if voters give it the greenlight in November.
In a confusing two-step process, voters will first be asked if they think Mississippi should amend its Constitution to legalize medical marijuana. Then they’ll be asked to decide between two competing measures — one placed on the ballot through petitions gathered by medical marijuana advocates; and an alternative measure drafted by legislators.
Jonathan “J.B.” Brown of Hattiesburg led the charge on the Medical Marijuana 2020 petition drive that became what is now known as Initiative 65.
Brown said the group started gathering petitions last year in hopes to get medical marijuana to Mississippians he believes will benefit from it.
State law requires petitions for ballot initiatives to receive at least 106,190 certified signatures, with at least 21,238 coming from each of the state’s five former congressional districts.
“All told, we got 280,000 Mississippians who put pen to paper,” he said. “We jumped through all the hoops, we dotted all the I’s and crossed all of the T’s.”
A former U.S. Air Force linguist who served in Iraq, Brown said he started by helping to expand medical marijuana usage in Louisiana to include post-traumatic stress disorder as an acceptable condition for the treatment.
Brown said the signatures speak for Mississippians’ enthusiasm for allowing medical marijuana usage.
“We've been getting some push back. ... But I think Mississippians, by and large, are already decided on the issue,” Brown said.
With the initiative on the ballot, Brown said the group's focus has shifted to raising awareness on how the ballot is set up, saying its confusing presentation is “by design.”
“Our challenge is to get out there and tell people there is only one way to vote correctly — by voting twice,” he said. “It looks like it should be a four multiple-choice question, but it is a two-part question with two choices each.”
State Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, stands firmly with Initiative 65, noting that he does not tell people how to vote but “strongly encourages Mississippians to vote yes twice” and for Initiative 65 over 65A.
“This is another pivotal point for Mississippi,” he said. “I think it is important for people to know that this is medical marijuana. It is not free-range for people to use it recreationally.
“What we are talking about here affects people that are ill, people that are having chronic illnesses, people that are in constant pain to no fault of their own, and being able to provide some type of relief to those individuals.”
Initiative 65 offers a comprehensive plan to allow medical marijuana, with detailed descriptions of which medical conditions apply, who can prescribe it and legal protections for users, prescribers and caregivers. If this measure is approved, medical marijuana would be available no later than July 1, 2021.
Initiative 65A is less specific and would require further action from the Legislature in order for medical marijuana to be available at an undetermined date in the future.
“The way it appears on the ballots is and will be confusing to the uninformed voter, which is why it is important for me and anybody to explain it,” he said. “I’m voting for Initiative 65; 65A is not very well thought out, nor is there a plan behind it. Most of the language in 65A is undefined.”
Porter said another issue with Initiative 65A is that the legislature gets to decide which illnesses are allowed to be treated with medical marijuana.
“I am not a physician. ... Why should that fall in my hands as a legislator what illnesses can have a prescription for medical marijuana?” he said.
State Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb, who is the chairman of the House Public Health and Human Services Committee, said he believes 65A is the better choice, noting that it “keeps the discussion going.”
“I am not in favor of Initiative 65,” he said, adding that he is not against medical marijuana but believes there needs to be more debate on it. “With 65A, the discussion can continue. It is a serious issue. It is a serious discussion that I think we are going to continue to have. This is an issue that good people have different opinions.
“It is simply marijuana. There is not a difference between medical marijuana and regular marijuana. It is still illegal by the federal government.”
Mims said he agrees that the way it is presented on the ballot is confusing, but he noted it “should be difficult” because it is not an easy feat to change the state’s Constitution.
“Unfortunately, it is confusing, but it is just like when we try to pass legislation,” he said. “It should be difficult to pass legislation. It should be complicated and a lot of work to change our constitution. Our constitution is very important, and we have to be careful of what we add to it.”
Mims also said Initiative 65 has no regulation or guidance of where it can be sold. The initiative states, however, that “the Mississippi State Department of Health would regulate and enforce the provisions of this amendment.”
Brown said he is against 65A because it is a “sham” and a “placeholder” for the Legislature, which will be unlikely to act.
“I believe the alternative was placed there simply to confuse people,” he said. “It is a blank slate for the Legislature to do whatever they want next year, and, I for one think it would be a shame if the Legislature were able to silence the voices of their voices.”
Mims is not the only Pike County official against the measure. Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield posted on Facebook, “Sheriff Brumfield encourages you to vote ‘no’ on Initiative 65 and 65A. ... Vote NO on Medical Marijuana.”
Brown said representing medical marijuana as anything other than a medical treatment is misleading and leads voters not to look deeper into the issue.
“They are playing on people’s worst fears, misrepresenting the facts and not looking at what the language says,” he said. “There is a difference between people who want to get high and people that need medicine.”
This comes off the heels of President Trump’s re-election campaign sending a cease-and-desist letter to the group for sending mail to voters falsely claiming Trump supports Initiative 65, Mississippi Today reported. The group's official statement on the matter noted that Trump was quoted on multiple occasions where he said he was in favor of medical marijuana during his many rallies.
