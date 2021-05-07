Heads of the class

It’s more than just hair to McComb Business & Technology Complex students taking a braiding course; it is a career path, a revenue stream and a skill that can come in handy for the rest of their lives.
The school launched the course last year to teach students the fundamentals of braiding hair, making wigs and other skills that could give students a chance to start a small business at a young age.
“The whole outlook is to give the kids a skill because with them going off to college they can do hair in their dormitories, they can open up a shop or work at a salon,” said course instructor Deidre Thompson. “This program gives them a certification. They will be natural hair stylists.”
“This is an open door for so many opportunities for them, so if they decide not to go straight into college they can go into their own business. That’s what I’m so excited about. They can open up their own salon and charge people like everybody else does at 18 years old.”
Thompson said she started braiding hair after having to leave college in 1992 to take care of her newborn, and that enterprise led her to a successful small business, and she later taught braiding.
The two-year course focuses on technique and customer service in the first year and finances and business practices in the second. Students must keep up their grades to stay in the course.
“It is really working because a lot of the girls want to do cosmetology, and some of them already know how to braid, but I’m teaching other skills like sanitation, appearance, professionalism and dealing with clients,” she said.
The class is being offered as a hybrid course this year, with 19 girls between 10th and 12th grades enrolled
Thompson said she envisioned the class for upperclassmen as a springboard to the real world.
Walking into the complex, visitors are greeted with full display of different braid styles and wigs created by Thompson’s students.
Tenth-grader Retha Thompson, no relation, said that she plans to go to cosmetology school after graduation, and the braiding course helped her get a jump start on the process.
“I like it. It’s fun and something I like doing. When I was younger, I used to braid,” she said. “This is something I want to do for the rest of my life.
“When the kids get here from Denman, I feel like, take this class because its such a good opportunity.”
Senior La’Myacle Sanders said she plans on opening her own salon after going to Pearl River Community College to study business administration, and the class built upon her knowledge of the craft.
“I like my teacher and I like doing hair,” she said. “I love her. I love her class and the environment. She is hands-on and visual in teaching.”
Thompson noted that braiding and wig making can be a lucrative venture, with braidings starting at around $85 to $400, depending on what the client wants, and wigs easily costing $300.
Thompson said she wanted to thank Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis and Business & Technology Complex director Robert Biggs for allowing her to bring the program to the district and hopefully expand it throughout the state.
