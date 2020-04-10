The apparent attempt to steal an ATM attracted a large police presence on Delaware Avenue Thursday morning.
Someone attempted to take an ATM from the Regions Bank on Delaware Avenue next to Popeyes around 6:10, bank spokesperson Nicole Wyatt said.
Numerous police vehicles could be seen at the scene around 8 a.m. Thursday.
It was not clear if the suspect stole any money, Wyatt said.
McComb police said two men of unknown ethnicity were unable to steal any money from the ATM.
