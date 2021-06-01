Pike County supervisors received a request Friday for improvements to Homestead Water Association and Fernwood Water and Sewer Association.
Garry Roberts, operator for both associations, said Homestead needs a backup generator at the industrial park water plant and upgrades to the treatment plant, while Fernwood needs to rebuild sewer lift stations and repair manholes.
Roberts said the associations merged in 2018 and have made $1 million in investments, serving some 2,000 citizens and several industries. The latest upgrades would total over $1 million.
Board president Robert Accardo said the county should get $7.6 million from the American Recovery Act that may be available for the projects.
Supervisors tabled the request.
In other business, supervisors:
• Reappointed Bobby Nelson to the Southwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees.
• Agreed to advertise for bids for new voting equipment, including 30 ballot scanners and 26 ballot marking devices.
• Passed a resolution commending the life and service of the late Lynn Wells, who served as a county election commissioner for over 25 years, owned Gulf South Art Gallery, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at Central Baptist Church, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Wells died Jan. 5 at age 83.
• Accepted a $513,663 bid from J.E. Shurden Construction of Maben to clear off a lot for the planned National Guard headquarters in Gateway Industrial Park along with a spec lot.
• Approved the annual allotment of $130,000 from the 911 Fund to the City of McComb for Central Dispatch.
• Renewed a contract with Serenity Summit for services to adult drug court at $1,500 per month.
• Approved payment of April invoices totaling $49,478 to Neel-Schaffer engineering firm.
• Voted 4-1, with Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky opposing, to pay Neel-Schaffer $2,294 for work on the Holmesville Bogue Chitto River drainage project.
• Noted receipt of the annual $24,290 Solid Waste Assistance Grant.
• Accepted the resignation of William “Billy” Myers from the buildings and grounds department.
• Noted the resignation of John Howard Adcox from the road department, the promotion of Javonda Shanks from detective sergeant to detective lieutenant in the sheriff’s department and the hiring of nurse Raticia Ann Wallace in the sheriff’s department.
• Learned that the road department is short two employees and the sheriff’s department three. Sheriff James Brumfield said he has no applicants for his vacancies, and Supervisor Jake Gazzo suggested he post them on Facebook and ask the public to share.
• Heard a request from road manager Wendell Alexander to look into forming an agreement with Tangipahoa Parish, La., to share the cost of improving 51⁄2 miles of Stateline Road. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said he will discuss the matter with parish officials. The road is currently impassable and a bridge is out, supervisors said.
• Learned from Alexander that Chantilly subdivision near Summit is ready for paving.
