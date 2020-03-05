McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley offered his resignation but decided against following through with the move this week, citing an unspecified conflict of interest involving City Administrator Dirkland Smith, the mayor announced at a press conference Thursday morning.
Against legal advise, Lockley announced he has a conflict of interest regarding Smith, which forced him to recuse himself from a 3-3 vote to terminate Smith on Tuesday night. As a result of the tie vote, Smith remains on the job.
Lockley said the conflict almost forced him to leave the office, but board attorney Angela Cockerham told him his resignation would not resolve the conflict, so he withdrew his resignation.
Selectmen on Tuesday cited another unnamed conflict of interest surrounding Smith’s residence in offering a motion to terminate him.
Asked repeatedly, Lockley would not say what his conflict of interest involving Smith was.
On Wednesday, Smith said he wasn’t sure what conflict of interest he had in performing his job.
