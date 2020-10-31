Plenty to choose

Beer, wine, liquor, marijuana and the state flag will be on some Southwest Mississippi ballots Tuesday along with elections for the highest office in the land, congressional seats and local school board and election commissioner races.
While ballots in presidential election years usually have a just a few major races and little else, this year voters will have a lot more issues to decide, including some that come with a lot of strong opinions, like the state flag and medical marijuana.
In “dry” Walthall County, voters will could legalize the sale of beer and wine with one ballot measure and hard liquor with another after petitioners successfully gathered enough signatures to bring the decision to a vote. Walthall County is one of 29 Mississippi counties that do not allow the sale of alcohol.
While Walthall Countians will be deciding on alcohol, they’ll join the rest of Mississippi on whether to allow medical marijuana.
Like Walthall County’s alcohol votes, the medical marijuana initiative arrived on Mississippi’s ballot by petition.
Initiative 65 would allow “qualified patients with debilitating medical conditions, as certified by Mississippi licensed physicians, to use marijuana.”
A fiscal analysis says the measure will cost the state a little over $11 million to set up in the first year and bring in $13 million. After that, the program is expected to cost the state $15 million per year while earning $26 million, according to the ballot measure.
If approved, the state would have to establish and regulate a medical marijuana program by July 1, 2021.
Lawmakers opposed to medical marijuana put a competing measure, Initiative 65A, on the ballot that, if approved, gives lawmakers oversight — but no clear direction or timetable — to set up a medical marijuana program in the state.
The marijuana vote will be done in two confusing steps. First, voters will be asked to vote for approval of either Initiative 65 or 65A, or against both. Then they’ll have to specify which measure they would support if medical marijuana passes, even if they just voted against legalizing medical marijuana.
Since 65A is seen as a smokescreen to 65, that’s the one opponents are more likely to go with, while supporters are being asked to vote for Initiative 65.
n n n
Lawmakers retired Mississippi’s controversial flag this summer and appointed a panel to come up with a new design with one rule — it must contain the words “In God We Trust” but not the divisive Confederate battle emblem that was on the former state flag. The panel settled on a banner featuring a large magnolia blossom surrounded by 21 stars on a field of blue bordered by red banners with gold stripes separating the dominant colors.
An image of the proposed flag will appear on the ballot. Voters will be asked, “Please vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on whether the following design shall be the official Mississippi state flag.”
If voters agree to change the design, then the proposal on the ballot will become the next state flag. If not, then the flag design commission will have to come up with a new design.
Whatever happens Tuesday, the old flag and the Confederate battle emblem is gone for good under the action the Legislature took this summer.
n n n
Voters also will be asked whether the state should retire a Reconstruction-era voting law that essentially turns House Districts into Mississippi’s version of an electoral college.
Current law says statewide candidates must win the popular vote as well as a majority of the state’s 122 House districts in order to claim victory.
Opponents of the law point to its origin in Jim Crow Mississippi, placed in the Constitution after the Civil War as a way to make it impossible for a Black candidate to be elected to statewide office.
While Mississippi has the largest per capita population of Black residents in the U.S., no Black person has ever been elected to statewide office.
Gov. Tate Reeves said this week that he believes the provision should stay, noting that Democrats — the political party that favored slavery when the law was written — originally supported the law and should continue to do so.
n n n
Going back to the top of the ballot, there are seven other candidates running for president besides President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, including little-known representatives from the American Constitution, American Solidarity, Green and Libertarian parties, as well as three independent candidates, including rapper Kanye West.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic challenger Mike Espy faces Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a rematch of what was arguably the state’s biggest political story in 2018 but has since been overshadowed by the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 3rd Congressional district race, first-term Republican incumbent Michael Guest faces Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Beneford.
Four out of five Pike County election commissioners are unopposed, as are all of Amite and Walthall County’s commissioners. In Pike County, District 4 incumbent Trudy Berger, who is the county’s election commission chair, is running as an independent against Republican challenger Julie Etheridge.
School board races on the ballot include contests for McComb, North Pike, South Pike, Amite County and Walthall County.
Angela Bates faces Julius Nash for the McComb school board seat that trustee Lorraine Gayden is leaving. Voters who live inside the school district but outside McComb city limits, including Summit residents, will vote in this election.
North Pike has two school board sets on the ballot, although only one — a special election between Chris Richardson and Chris Williams to replace former District 1 Trustee Kevin Matthew — is opposed.
In South Pike, Cassandra Lewis and Percy Martin Jr. are running for the District 5 seat that former Trustee Sam Hall vacated when he was elected to the Pike County Board of Supervisors.
In Amite County, incumbent school board Trustee James Copeland faces a challenge from Janice Jackson Lyons.
