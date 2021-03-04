A dirty shame

An empty garbage can clogging up a culvert on a shaded stretch of Oak Street in Summit brings a sense of irony and absurdity to the town’s litter problem.
Trash is strewn about on the stretch of road where most of the town’s drainage runs through, washing down litter from upstream along with what’s tossed out along swampy land not suitable for building houses. With no prying eyes, litterbugs have a good tenth of a mile to anonymously dump their clutter, and they take advantage.
Complaints about litter were as common at Tuesday night’s Summit Town Council work session as the roadside refuse that has stoked frustration from residents and officials.
Carolyn Wren appeared before the board to complain about what she sees as an increasingly bad situation on Cherry Street.
A sign for an apartment has been lying on the ground for years and there’s a pile of trash outside the complex that needs to be hauled away. Wren said some of the trash comes from renovations at the apartments, but residents have been adding garbage to the pile.
“I’m proud of Summit. I do pick up trash on the road,” she said. “As soon as we pick it up they throw it down.
“I have pride in the place where I live and I would like for other people to have pride also.”
Councilman Joe Lewis noted that the company that runs the apartment is in Alabama and may not be aware of the situation.
“I want every one of you to call Alabama,” Wren said.
Later in the meeting, town street foreman Jessie Simmons said littering has become a bigger problem lately.
“We’ve got some issues with illegal dumping. We’ve been having a big problem with that,” he said.
Simmons said some people have thrown out couches and other bulky items. A discarded toilet tank was among some of the litter along Oak Street.
He said White Oak Street, Oak Street Extension, Pine Street, Martin Luther King Drive and near the former Taggart school site are the worst spots. He said he placed signs at problem areas alerting violators of the possibility of $250 fines.
Lewis suggested raising the fine to $500, but Mayor Percy Robinson said town ordinances can allow for a fine of up to $300. Lewis said that needs to be revised.
“It’s getting too wild out there,” Simmons said. “We like to try to keep the town of Summit clean.”
He suggested Police Chief Kenny Cotton increase patrols around known illegal dump sites.
“If y’all see somebody throwing out trash, get a tag number and we’ll look into it,” Cotton said.
Wren said she also made signs discouraging people from littering and put them on Cherry Street.
“Now the signs are rotted and I took them up,” she said.
Dr. Tom Carey said other sources of uncleanliness are popping up around town and it has nothing to do with litter per se.
The demand for the town’s recycling bin at town hall seems to be high, which would normally be a good thing, but it’s to the point to where trash is overflowing an it can no longer be accessed, he said.
Robinson said Waste Management needs to empty the receptacle.
Resident Missy Hancock noted that the excessive demand at the container could be the cause of rubbish appearing on nearby West Railroad Street.
But the litter news wasn’t all bad. Hancock noted that a recent litter index conducted by Keep Pike County Beautiful showed that a stretch of Robb Street, the most traveled road in town, was ranked among the best in the county for its lack of litter.
