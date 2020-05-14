There still won’t be students on campus, but Southwest Mississippi Community College will edge toward normalcy next week after today’s virtual graduation.
Dr. Steve Bishop told school trustees in Tuesday’s online meeting that the school’s virtual graduation will begin streaming on the school’s Bear TV online channel at 4 p.m. today.
The regular graduation ceremony was not able to be held due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions decreed by the state.
Other video content will be streamed on the channel before the graduation ceremony starts, and Bishop, trustees president Reggie Jones and other school officials will give remarks.
“This took a lot of planning,” Bishop said. “We first thought we wouldn’t have a ceremony now, we’d just have all the students come back in December, but we decided it would be a good idea to have a graduation of some sort. For now, we feel this is the best thing.
“We think it’s very appropriate for us to have a ceremony of some sort.”
Bishop said graduates would be provided the opportunity to have pictures made in robes with Bishop at a later date, and those who wish to participate in the December graduation ceremony will be allowed.
Bishop said many of the school’s employees will return to campus and open offices next week.
He said large containers of hand sanitizer will be dispersed where needed around campus, along with masks bearing the school logo. Sneeze guards have been installed in various places, including administrative offices and the school bookstore.
Physical plant employees, who have been working three days a week, will start working four days a week next week, he said.
In addition to the cancelation of the second half of the spring semester and the graduation changes, COVID-19 precautions put an end to the summer convention for community and junior college officials, Bishop said.
“We did it based on getting a refund from Beau Rivage,” Bishop said. “They had to know pretty quickly. We weren’t able to go last year because of the threat of bad weather, but we hope we’ll be able to go next year.”
