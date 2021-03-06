‘Super teachers’ on call

It’s almost like a call center inside the nondescript building on the corner of Maddock Avenue and Elmwood Street in McComb, where employees sit at laptops and communicate through webcams, pinpointing problems and offering solutions.
But they aren’t there to talk people through computer glitches. They’re a team of academic coaches, “super teachers” who observe classroom instruction throughout the McComb School District and provide input on how to make it better.
On Wednesday, Ernie Miller was sitting at his laptop as he took the wheel in instructing a high school math class over Zoom. In the next room, Christina Purnell was going over shapes with first-graders. The teachers of those classes observed as the academic coaches took over the lessons.
Dr. Robert Lamkin, the McComb School District’s curriculum and gifted programs director, said academic coaches are at the core of aligning curriculum with state education standards and making sure students’ learning keeps pace with what’s expected of them.
“They’re going in through their Zoom. They’re working with teacher. They’re viewing teachers’ classrooms virtually,” he said. “They’re providing a lot of instructional support.”
The district has 10 academic coaches, five for math and five for English language arts, who work with about 10 classes apiece.
The academic coaches are classroom veterans who have a proven track record of improving students’ grades and offering support to their colleagues.
“A person who is here was a star in their school,” Lamkin said. “They are that super teacher, if you will. They are motivated, they are driven and they are very supportive. It’s our secret weapon. They’re here to provide our professional development.”
In a year of instruction that has mostly migrated from the classroom to the computer, academic coaches sometimes fill in as substitute teachers, and Lamkin said they also act as advocates for teachers, serving as a link between the classroom and administration.
“We really depend on the information they’re getting out in the field,” he said.
n n n
But the academic coaches are just one component of the district’s curriculum department, which has had to work doubletime during the pandemic. Not only has the department had to figure out a way to keep instruction relevant, but it’s also had to come up with how to safely deliver it while a highly contagious virus disrupted traditional classroom learning.
Lamkin, along with literacy and instructional support specialist Dr. Kristin Brown and data analyst Tokie Young-Butler, shape the curriculum department’s operations based on what’s happening in classrooms.
Lamkin, a former high school principal who is in his first year at the curriculum department, said the department had to figure out how to finish the last school year and begin the current one in a virtual setting.
McComb schools have been fortunate enough to receive technology grants over the years and had enough iPads and Chromebooks for each student to take home, and that helped, he said.
“It has been a challenge to provide instruction virtually and as a hybrid,” Lamkin said. “We had a sample of a virtual instructional model sometime by the end of March.”
District officials worked over the summer on how to better deliver virtual instruction. Brown said the 21st Century Learning Program, a grant-funded after school program, served as a pilot over the summer for the virtual instruction.
n n n
While virtual learning has had its share of critics, Lamkin, Brown and Butler said the results are delivering a mixed bag of results. Some students struggle with motivation outside the classroom, but others thrive — and will likely continue to do so in online college courses and in jobs where working remotely is required.
“Times are changing. The pandemic, yes, is one thing, but we’re moving on to new things globally,” Butler said. “It would be great to have students back in the building, but we look at safety first.
“When we look at some of the numbers on paper, it’s gong well for some of our kids. They’re doing better than they were traditionally. They’re doing very well. In some cases, higher.”
Lamkin said virtual learning has also enabled the school district to bring in outside experts and educators, and it has reduced discipline issues.
“Behavior is no longer a thing now. The behavior issues we face may be someone has the camera off,” he said.
n n n
Planning the school district’s operations around COVID-19 wasn’t easy, considering that classroom instruction is just one moving piece of school district operations. Working around bus transportation, food service, keeping campuses half full while delivering an adequate online curriculum and meeting the required amount of instructional time all had to fall in place.
“One decision can throw a whole department off,” Brown said.
“We would think of something but we had to tear it up and start over because we didn’t think of the buses, we didn’t think of food,” Butler said. “You gain a new respect for every working piece.”
The plan they settled on allowed the school district to continue to provide daily meals and use school buses to deliver meals and serve as mobile WiFi hotspots in areas where students don’t have internet connections.
n n n
Another issue facing the district is the lack of standardized tests and state assessments, which measure how well a district is teaching its students. Without that data, the district has had to turn to in-house testing.
“We don’t really know what’s going to happen with the testing, but one thing we can guarantee is that we’re giving it our best shot,” Lamkin said, adding that data from tests given this year suggest that students are moving in the right direction. “It did prove to us that students are not as far behind as we initially thought.
“We look at standards to make sure our standard alignment from kindergarten to Algebra II. ... What are the hiccups,” Brown said. “Where are the areas we can see deficiencies? Where are students are having trouble learning?”
And while it’s not viewed as an ideal replacement for classroom instruction — and it’s even criticized for being anything but — Lamkin said he believes virtual instruction, in some form, is here to stay, whether the pandemic continues to be a factor or not.
He envisions a day when students who work part-time jobs outside of school being able to take classes at night so they can still keep their work hours.
A move like that could improve graduation rates, he said.
And if that happens, it’ll be because district officials managed to stand up to a crisis and turn it into an opportunity to bring about change, he said.
“The challenge of COVID is not so bad when you have a team that wants to work together,” Lamkin said. “Where we are now is a testament to what we bring to the table.”
