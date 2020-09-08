The United Givers of Southwest Mississippi is rolling with the punches of 2020’s turbulence and rolling up its sleeves to raise money for local charities.
Today marks the second week of fundraising for the organization, which will be raising money through the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
Local charities receiving funding from United Givers are the Boys & Girls Club of Pike and Walthall counties, ARC of Southwest Mississippi, Crisis Pregnancy Center, McComb Interdenominational Care Association, Miracle League, Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, St. Andrew’s Mission, Walkin’ N Da Light, Excel by 5 and Friends of the Library.
United Givers of Southwest Mississippi Executive Director Molly Johnson said the organization is trying to raise $90,000 this year, a goal that’s lower compared to past years.
Some annual fundraising events, including a chili cookoff, have been curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, and there are some concerns about the ability to pull in as much money as previous years due to the economic fallout of the virus.
“We can’t do a lot of our main special projects that we get a good bit of our fundraising,” she said.
But Johnson hopes to surpass the $90,000 goal anyway.
“We just figured if we make more money we’ll give it to them, so we’re just hoping we make more money,” she said.
United Givers’ biggest fundraiser is its 20 Days of Giving raffle, with a drawing held Nov. 1 through 20. Tickets are $25 and go on sale today through Oct. 16. The charities receiving United Givers funds are selling the tickets, Johnson said.
Prizes are worth at least $50. The grand prize is $2,500 cash, which will be the final drawing. On Nov. 10, someone will win a processed cow.
“We’ve got a great raffle. We really do,” Johnson said.
Pike National Bank is selling chicken spaghetti plates for $10 on Friday. On Nov. 13, the bank is selling chicken on a stick, funnel cakes and lemonade.
“We are going to do chicken on a stick in November, which seems to be a hot item these days,” Johnson said.
Johnson said United Givers also is selling T-shirts for $15, with the names of supporting businesses and sponsors printed on the back.
Local schools usually organize their own in United Givers fundraisers and Johnson said that will continue to be the case this year.
“Every school in the McComb School District participated and two or three at North Pike,” she said.
Johnson said that although the fundraising goal has been reduced, the need of local charities has not. If anything, they’re in more need this year, she said.
“We know that the need for these agencies is going to be greater this year than before,” she said.
And while the pandemic may pose a challenge, it won’t serve as an excuse to allow let nonprofits wither.
“It’s going to be an interesting year and we’re going to do the best we can to raise the funds,” Johnson said. “I’m just hoping we can come together as a community, donate and go over our goal of $90,000.”
