A grand jury will hear charges against the founder of a private McComb school after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Jubilee Performing Arts Center founder Terrance Alexander faces charges of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.
McComb police Chief Detective Victoria Carter said Alexander waived his preliminary hearing in city court, which means the case will be presented directly to a grand jury rather than having a judge determine if there is probable cause for the case to proceed.
Alexander first appeared in city court on Dec. 16, when Judge Jwon Nathaniel set his bond at $150,000 and ordered that if he bonded out he could not be in the presence of any children other than his own.
At that time, Alexander’s defense attorney, Merrida “Buddy” Coxwell, who was not present, had requested that Alexander’s preliminary hearing not be waived.
Alexander is free on bond.
In another case, a Christmas Day police chase led to misdemeanor charges that have been bound over to a grand jury.
Chadrick McGaffeny appeared in McComb Municipal Court Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to stop for an officer.
While McComb police were enforcing social distancing near a nightclub on Summit Street between 9 and 10 p.m. Dec. 25, Detective John Glapion saw McGaffeny allegedly back his vehicle into an SUV, Glapion testified.
He told the court he tapped on the window and told McGaffeny to stop the car, but McGaffeny instead began to drive away.
“In the process of not stopping his vehicle and leaving, he also hit my vehicle,” Glapion said.
From there, five patrol vehicles pursued McGaffeny east of McComb and eventually into the Summit area, where a patrol car blocked McGaffeny on Robb Street Extension, forcing him to stop, Glapion said.
The highest point of speed during the chase was 60 mph.
The SUV had left the scene after the chase, and its owner has not come forward to report it being hit.
Because of that and the fact that Glapion did not charge McGaffeny with hitting his patrol car, Luckett argued there was no probable cause for Glapion to stop McGaffeny in the first place.
City prosecutor Angela Miller countered that even if Glapion exercised his right not to charge for the accident involving his car, there were enough factors to constitute probable cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.