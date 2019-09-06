LIBERTY — The former manager of Brushy Creek Ranch has pleaded not guilty after being indicted for felonious horse theft, and the temporarily-closed tourist ranch is back open for business.
Chris Kimball, 41, address unavailable, was indicted for allegedly stealing a horse worth over $1,000 from Lori Bullock this past January or February, according to Amite County Circuit Court records.
Kimball pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday and posted a $10,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Kimball also pastored a cowboy church and led Outlaw Ministries at the ranch northeast of Gloster.
According to the Brushy Creek Ranch Facebook page, Kimball’s partner John Nygren and his wife Xen now own and operate the ranch, which reopened Aug. 31 after a temporary closure.
“As of right now, I am the only full-time worker on the ranch and the rest are volunteers helping maintain the facilities,” Xen Nygren posted. “The guided trail rides and horse rentals are suspended for now. We are trying to handle the transition as seamlessly as possible and we appreciate everyone’s understanding.”
