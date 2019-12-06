A judge will rule in an appeal by two Summit landowners who say the town council was wrong in giving a church permission to build a parking lot in a residential area.
Specially appointed judge Lamar Pickard heard arguments by attorneys from all three sides — the landowners, the town and the church — Thursday morning in Pike County Circuit Court.
Jane Lawrence and Linda “Rusty” Whittington are plaintiffs in the appeal against the town of Summit and First Baptist Church of Summit.
The church on East Robb Street had purchased a lot across the street to the south and razed a house with plans to build a parking lot.
The town council granted a conditional use permit to allow the parking lot in an R1 zone, or single-family residential.
The womens’ attorney, Alfred Lee Felder, said the act amounted to spot-zoning, which is illegal.
Felder said the church has 999 members, of whom just 30 or 40 live in Summit. The church holds its main services Sunday morning and evening and Wednesday night, for a total of six or seven hours a week.
It currently has 357 parking spaces and wants to add 37 in the new lot. But Felder said there are 40 or 50 unused spaces already.
“If you drive by on any given Sunday, those spots are vacant,” he said.
The church also has other property that could be developed into a parking lot, he said.
Both Lawrence and Whittington live in the residential area adjacent to the proposed parking lot and would be adversely affected by the parking lot plans, he maintained.
“The R1 zoning is to protect the homes of the people who live in that district, and they have a right to think those zoning ordinances will be enforced.” Felder said.
According to the town zoning laws, a conditional use permit is allowable only if it would not adversely affect adjacent property. Felder said the foundation of a house Lawrence owns has already been undermined by runoff from the lot.
“More importantly, it’s not needed by the church. It has lots that it does not use,” Felder said.
“I’ve seen that parking lot completely filled only one time and that was on a Sunday night when multiple churches were involved.”
Felder asked Judge Pickard to reverse the council’s decision to grant the conditional use permit.
Town attorney Wayne Dowdy said an appellate judge has limited powers in such a case.
“He (Felder) is asking this court to take on powers which the Supreme Court has said appellate courts cannot do,” Dowdy said. “An appellate court cannot substitute its own judgment in place of the judgment which has been exercised by the governing authorities of the town of Summit.”
Dowdy said the zoning ordinance allows the council to grant a conditional use permit if it “would promote the public health, safety, morals or general welfare of the town and would not adversely affect the adjacent landowners.”
He said the town council followed proper protocol before granting the permit, hearing arguments and evidence pro and con. Meetings on the issue were “well attended, well debated and well presented,” he said.
“After hearing all the comments, the council voted to grant the permit.”
Engineer Gus Paulk presented plans to the council on behalf of the church that included runoff prevention, shrubbery, and entry and exit routes.
Church attorney Brandon Frazier said the church and the town council followed the law.
“Nothing illegal happened. The question is was the law followed,” Frazier said.
“The church engaged and followed the rules as set forth by the town of Summit.”
Frazier agreed with Dowdy that it’s not up to the appeals judge to rule on the particulars of the dispute.
“It’s really not for this court to determine the needs of this church,” Frazier said. “That was decided by the council.”
Frazier said the church is planning an expansion in excess of $1 million and will have to remove more than 30 existing parking spaces.
“We will make this a better piece of property,” Frazier said, asking the judge to uphold the council’s decision.
Judge Pickard noted, “This court is not to question the wisdom of the decision made by the legislating authority, that being the town of Summit.”
Whether he agrees or disagrees with the council’s decision is not the issue. Instead, he must look at whether the council had the authority to make the decision it did, and whether that decision is supported by the zoning ordinance.
Pickard gave the attorneys 30 days to submit supporting documents and said after that he will rule promptly.
