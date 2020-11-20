A former Monticello deputy town clerk has been indicted on embezzlement charges,
Kimberly Davis was charged Thursday with multiple counts of embezzlement. Investigators allege Davis stole about $19,000 in taxpayer money between January 2018 and Februrary 2019.
“I’m thankful for the work of our investigators as they continue to hold people accountable for crimes like this,” said State Auditor Shad White. “The people of Monticello work hard to make money and pay their bills, and they deserve to know their money isn’t being stolen.”
If convicted, Davis faces up to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on top of the $41,856 she owes to pay back the skimmed cash, along with interest and investigative expenses, White said.
The state auditor’s office also noted that Davis will be responsible for a $50,000 “surety bond,” which similar to insurance designed to deter corruption. Davis’ bond was set at $5,000
