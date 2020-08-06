North Pike officials altered their schedule for the coming school year once again Tuesday night, moving the start date back and changing when students would be at school.
In a special called meeting just two days before the previously scheduled start of the year, board members voted 4-0 to move the start date to Aug. 17 — more than a week after today’s originally scheduled start date.
Superintendent Dennis Penton said registration and the process of creating schedules for students had been going slowly, and it would be best for students and the district if the date was pushed back.
North Pike’s start date now matches McComb’s, which was set in July.
State officials have not waived the 180-day instruction requirement for the coming school year, so the seven days being lopped off the beginning of the year will be added back to the end of the year, Penton said.
The district is not eliminating holidays so far, but Penton said that holiday periods could be shortened or eliminated if there is a state-ordered school closure later.
The board also reverted its student attendance schedule to a hybrid, A-B set-up, in which one group of students attends on Mondays and Wednesdays and another attends on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The vote was 4-0 with trustee Chris Richardson not participating due to a You-Tube malfunction.
The district originally adopted an A-B schedule in July, then held a special meeting to reconsider that plan and opted for a traditional, five-day attendance schedule instead.
On the A-B schedule, the A and B student groups will alternate attending on Fridays. Students who are not physically at school on a school day will have online instruction or lessons.
The return to an A-B schedule “is an issue of balance,” Penton said. “We need to achieve the maximum social distancing possible.”
The district is still offering a completely online option, and Penton said those students will be ineligible for extracurricular activities.
If three or more students in a class are suspected to have COVID-19 or have to quarantine because of possible exposure, that class will go to online learning for as long as needed.
Eight or more teachers or classes so affected in a school building will move the entire building to online instruction. If two schools are so affected, the entire district will move to online learning.
Penton said he hoped any closures would be brief, allowing board members and administrators time “to re-evaluate the feasibility of returning to school.”
In addition, under Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order issued Tuesday, the district will require all students and staff to wear masks or other face coverings.
Previously, the district said it would encourage but not require masks, so that refusal to wear a mask would not become a discipline issue.
Penton said the district has a supply of masks to give students and staff, and expects more to arrive soon. The district has also stocked up on items like soap and sanitizers, and has hand sanitizer stations placed around the district’s buildings.
Reflective of the stresses and difficulties of starting a school year in the existing circumstances, Penton apologized to the board for any hard feelings for misunderstandings that might have arisen while the district was preparing for the fall.
“Tensions are high. We’ve all been on edge,” he said. “Things were said, and I hope they were said in anxiety, in nervousness, in stress. This is a highly sensitive issue, and there are strong feelings.
“To anyone who was offended, I apologize. The actions I took were what I thought best at the time.”
He said he had never asked parents to call board members about any of their decisions, but the central office had given out contact information when it was requested, in the manner board members had directed.
“I don’t want a bad relationship with the board, or with any member,” Penton said. “It was never my intention to fight with the board. That’s a fight I can’t win.”
He did not elaborate further, and board members did not comment in open session. The board voted to go into executive session before Penton’s apology, but did not actually close the livestream on the session until after that.
No action was reported after the board returned to open session.
