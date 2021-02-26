A McComb teenager accused of breaking into numerous vehicles in the Deerfield subdivision late last month has surrendered to Pike County authorities.
Fredrick Catling, 17, of 408 New York Ave., McComb, turned himself in to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on multiple burglary charges on Monday.
Catling surrendered around 2 p.m. with his attorney, Nick Coleman, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
He is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond while awaiting a preliminary hearing with Judge Aubrey Rimes set for Wednesday, March 3.
Catling’s charges include 12 counts of auto burglary, 12 counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary, failure to stop for an officer and contempt of court.
Sheriff’s officials accused Catling of committing the burglaries on Jan. 30-31.
He has previously been adjudicated as an adult in the Pike County Youth Court and was free on bond in connection with other auto burglaries in Pike County in 2020, as well as a drive-by shooting charge from McComb police.
