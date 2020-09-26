TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors learned Wednesday that debris cleanup from April storms has been completed, at a cost of $1.47 million.
The county’s portion is about $150,000 after federal and state emergency management agencies issue reimbursements.
FEMA also approved a related road repair project on Pine Grove Church, Carney and other nearby roads that were damaged by heavy trucks that were removing storm debris.
Dungan Engineering is nearing completion of the plans for those repairs, which are estimated at about $195,000.
Dungan’s report also updated other road projects in the county.
A culvert repair on Brent Road was let but has not yet started because the contractor has not yet gone on site.
Overlay projects on Darbun and Industrial Park roads will be bid out Oct. 14.
Local System Bridge Program funding was approved for repair or replacement of bridges on Old Sandy Hook, Breland-Brown, Sims-Thornhill and Sunlight roads. The county has about $980,000 in LSBP funding available, which should cover most of those projects.
On COVID-19 precaustions, Civil Defense Director Royce McKee told supervisors that MEMA had issued the county a sanitzer sprayer worth about $5,000.
“We can take it wherever we need it in the county and save some money instead of hiring someone,” McKee said.
He said the machine mists electrically charged sanitzer particles around a room. The sanitizer is supposed to be safe for use around food and food preparation surfaces, he added.
