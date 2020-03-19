An employee of the Mississippi State University Extension office in Pike County has contracted COVID-19, marking the first case of the virus in Pike County.
MSU officials confirmed in a news release Thursday that an employee of the office had contracted the virus.
MSU officials said the employee at the office in Magnolia, who was not identified, tested positive for the virus after leaving the office because they felt ill.
The employee received confirmation of the virus on Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health listed no cases of COVID-19 in Pike County on Thursday morning, but it did report two cases in Southwest Mississippi, one each in Walthall and Wilkinson counties. It couldn’t be immediately verified if one of those cases was the Pike County employee.
Pike County Extension Service director Don Smith said Thursday afternoon that office staff were self-quarantining but he was unaware of the case.
MSU officials said this is the first person affiliated with the university to be diagnosed with the virus.
University spokesman Sid Salter said school officials advised the staffer and office co-workers to quarantine themselves and the office, which will undergo disinfecting and cleaning, is temporarily closed.
